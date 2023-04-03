South Spokane County gets up to 10 inches of April snow; rain, warmer weather coming

Tori Bailey and her daughter, Linden, 2½, of Spokane, view ducks and hiding fish in the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden in Manito Park on Monday morning while the bushes were partially covered in snow. Tori said they wanted to see something beautiful after being inside over the weekend. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A dusting of spring snow covered Spokane on Monday morning, but for some areas of southern Spokane County it felt more like winter.

A band of snow dumped 6 to 10 inches across communities in southern Spokane County between Sunday night and Monday , according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service forecast a narrow and somewhat unpredictable band of snow Sunday that left between 1 to 3 inches throughout the greater Spokane area and the Palouse. Meteorologists were surprised that some Palouse towns got 10 inches.

That snow band struck in an arc-shaped formation between Sprague, Spangle, Fairfield and Latah, National Weather Service meteorologist Krysta Carrothers said. Each area within that region reported anywhere between 6 and 10 inches of snow by 9 a.m. Monday, she said.

The snow started falling Sunday evening around Spangle but it dissipated by 1 a.m., Carrothers said. However, another round picked up by 3 a.m. as the snow band began to “sag” farther south.

Other areas between Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and Pullman received anywhere between a half-inch and 3 inches, Carrothers said. Much of that melted by 10:30 a.m., she said.

April snow is not uncommon but the region this year has received more than double the average total April snowfall , Carrothers said. April usually delivers about 0.7 inches but snowfall is already up to 1.74 inches at the Spokane International Airport, she said.

The snow will turn to rain with a quarter-inch to a half-inch forecast for Thursday through Saturday, followed by warmer weather.

Temperatures could reach into the high 60s, and possibly even 70 degrees, next Monday, Carrothers said.