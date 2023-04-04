100 years ago in Spokane: A visiting Bible expert had a take on the separation of church and state that was ahead of its time

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

G. Campbell Morgan of London was in Spokane to discuss Bible study and Bible teaching – and he made one surprising pronouncement.

He did not believe in Bible study in public schools.

“The state’s stand in all religious questions should be ‘hands off,’ ” said Morgan.

“In the public schools the belief of the Jews, the Mohammedan, all non-Christians and the Catholic, should be respected by the Protestants. Their children should not be required to study a Protestant interpretation of the Bible.”

That should be done in Sunday schools and other church classes.

“A growing child must be inspired with an interest in Bible study, and that interest should be retained through the vital years of adolescence and young manhood and womanhood,” he said, during a talk at the First Presbyterian Church.

From the fur beat: A new entity called the Great Northwest Fur Farms was about to close a deal on 40,000 acres of swamp land in the Bonners Ferry vicinity. The company was going to use the swamps to raise muskrats.

The company also planned to raise and market silver foxes, skunks and mink. The headquarters of the company was to be established in Spokane.

Also on this date

(From onthisday.com)

1789: The first U.S. Congress begins its regular sessions during George Washington’s presidency at Federal Hall in New York City.

1818: Congress decides on a new U.S. flag design to include 20 stars, adding five stars to represent the admission of Tennessee, Ohio, Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi into the Union.