A Grip on Sports: Time to take a break from baseball and focus on the end of college hoops season – and an era

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Five points down. Five minutes or so remaining. Could San Diego State make a game of it in Monday night’s NCAA men’s championship? Nope. Not with the way Connecticut was playing – and had been playing all tournament. In the end, we watched another UConn blowout, for the Huskies’ fifth national title since 1999.

•••••••

• No controversy in UConn’s 76-59 victory. That’s the good news. The bad news? No one came close to challenging the Huskies, Big East fourth-place finishers, in their dominant three-week NCAA run. Not Gonzaga. Not Florida Atlantic. And, after one huge shot, not San Diego State either.

Despite the Aztecs’ hot start, the Huskies led by double digits much of the game – as they had much of the tournament. But SDSU made a late run. Chipped away. And with 5 minutes, 19 seconds remaining, cut it to 60-55 on two Keshad Johnson free throws. Fifteen seconds later, Jordan Hawkins came off another of UConn’s deadly down screens, took Tristan Newton’s pass, rose up and swished one more 3-pointer, starting a 9-0 run that ended any hope.

For San Diego State. For us too, if watching one more nail-biter to finish a tournament full of them was our hope. Connecticut was the anomaly in that regard. And now it is the champion once more.

• Jim Nantz signed off last night from the Final Four for the final time. He did it in Houston, where he played his college golf with friend Fred Couples. And he did it in a professional manner, though all the fuss CBS made about his retirement from this part of his career seemed to cause him some angst.

Not that he doesn’t like the limelight. To get to (and stay) at that level of his profession, Nantz has to have a healthy ego. But unlike many in his business, he does a good job of sublimating it.

We have spent quite a bit of time the past decade watching and listening to college basketball broadcasts on a professional basis. We have realized a couple truths. There is a lot of hidden play-by-play talent around the nation and there are also a lot of folks who aren’t very good doing it as well.

Nantz certainly isn’t hidden, mainly because his talent has been undeniable. He does what great play-by-play people do, describe the action succinctly, offer an occasional well-founded opinion but leave that last part to their partners. Being judicious with analysis happens less often than one might think.

Even on the national stage.

Which is part of why Nantz moving on is a loss for college basketball fans.

• For the last time, the voice of the Final Four will now redirect his energies to Augusta, where Nantz will once again assume the role of traffic cop on the Masters’ broadcast.

What a week. Not just for Nantz, who has experienced the great gift of doing the two premier sporting events for years, but for us as well. From the hardwoods of wherever the Final Four is located to the soft pines and green fairways of Georgia.

This year we have the added attraction of a rivalry. Not just between individual players, which has always enlivened major golf tournaments. But also between groups of players, those who sold out and those who didn’t.

Wait, did we reveal our own thoughts on the PGA/LIV debate? Not really. We get the motivation millions and millions of dollars – for not what you can do but what you have done – offers. It’s hard to resist. Even for those players who have made millions and millions already.

But sports (and, yes, professional golf is a sport) is about competition. One winner. Golf has decided long ago winning major tournaments is the path to immortality. Money? It helps that happen. It ensures security, now and forever in some cases. But the measure of success is success against the best.

Like this week. There is no doubt those playing on the Saudi-backed tour have enough talent to win this week. Or at the U.S. Open, the British or the PGA. But does playing in less-stressful exhibitions all the time hone the game for what’s ahead? We’ll see.

But no matter what happens at Augusta, one day a LIV golfer will win a major. You can book it.

•••

Gonzaga: Despite winning 28 games, the women felt some disappointment with the way the season ended. Jim Allen has this look at what could be in store for the Zags next year. … We linked a bunch of men’s way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season above. ESPN had one for the women. One school finished in the top 19 this season, returns every player on the roster, adds back from injury one of the top recruits in program history and has two new players coming in. Yet ESPN’s Charlie Crème doesn’t list Gonzaga, even in his others under consideration. Hard to fathom. … Elsewhere in the WCC, former San Diego guard Joey Calcaterra leaves for Connecticut and wins a national title. That won’t slow the transfer numbers from the conference, will it? For proof, see the Washington news above. … BYU is leaving entirely. What awaits the Cougars is not going to be easy.

EWU: A couple of Eagles will be inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame this summer. That news leads off the latest local briefs column in the S-R. … Around the Big Sky, Montana’s Bobby Hauck has some thoughts on NIL.

Preps: Baseball is still competing, despite the weather and spring break. We can pass along Dave Nichols’ roundup.

Indians: Speaking of Dave, he has a story on his summer beat, minor league baseball. Spokane’s roster was announced yesterday and the pitching staff has a couple local connections.

Mariners: Five games in and Seattle already has a four-game losing streak. That’s because the pitching struggled against the Angels last night in a 7-3 loss. George Kirby wasn’t at his best and neither was the bullpen. … Replay offers even more challenges these days.

Seahawks: Start with the No. 5 pick. That’s key for the Hawks. Then look deeper into the draft. Yep, this month will be fun. … Why did Seattle cut ties with Ryan Neal though the staff has always professed their love for the safety? That’s the answer, though this time love is spelled with a capital letter.

Kraken: An 8-1 game, as happened last night at Climate Pledge Arena, doesn’t go over well in the NHL. It’s no wonder there were fights in the Kraken’s victory over Phoenix. … An injured player returned for at least pregame skating.

•••

• Between the basketball game and the M’s last night, our remote was kept busy. If we could have figured out Root2, we might even have watched the hockey a bit as well. No, that’s not true. We just forgot to turn to it, even though we had the best of intentions. But wait until the playoffs begin. We’ll jump on the bandwagon if the Kraken win. Hope the darn thing has good springs, because when we jump, we land hard. Until later …