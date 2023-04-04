Big numbers for a diminutive comic who returns to the Spokane Comedy Club

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Selling out every show is no joke but it is to Brad Williams, who will perform before standing room only crowds Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club.

“I figure five shows sold out because they think by watching a dwarf tell jokes they get three wishes,” Williams cracked while calling from Los Angeles home. “In that way they will be disappointed. But I’m stoked because the fans in Spokane have always been great.”

Williams, 38, will joke about being a father to a 3-year-old daughter. “Being a dad has been amazing,” Williams said. “I talk about it but it’s just the evolution of my comedy. My first specials were about being a single dude. My third special was about getting married. Now I’m a dad. You have to always be evolving and doing new things in this business. I hope my next special isn’t about getting divorced.”

Expect Williams to riff about his marriage and size. The diminutive comic, who is an achondoplastic dwarf, has solid material. Williams is at his best when offering relatable bits, even though he is 4-foot-5.

“Most people aren’t my height but many people have had the experience of being an outsider and so they can relate to me,” Williams said. “I’m an outsider who has had some interesting experiences.”

Williams is the product of two average-sized parents. “I’m the first dwarf in my family tree,” Williams said. “It’s a recessive gene until it’s not.”

Williams daughter is also achondoplastic dwarf. “My wife is tall (5-foot-6) but my daughter is a dwarf,” Williams said. “She will go through trials and tribulations but who better to guide her through life than me?”

Expect Williams to be on top of his game since the Spokane show will be filmed. “But I’m always excited about performing in Spokane,” Williams said. “I always bring it. The fans are great and I love the city. I ride that red wagon every time I go back to Spokane. I also rent a scooter and go along that river and the (Riverfront) park is pretty fun. I like going out in the cities that I’m touring in. But if anyone has things they really think I should see in Spokane, please hit me up on social media and tell me.”