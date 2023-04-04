Gonzaga generally in bottom half of top 25 in way-too-early college basketball polls

Coach Mark Few reacts to an official’s call in Gonzaga’s Elite Eight loss to eventual national champion UConn on March 25 in Las Vegas. (By Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

It will take longer than usual to find Gonzaga when scanning the preliminary college basketball rankings for the 2024 season.

In one poll, you won’t find Gonzaga at all.

The Zags have been a fixture in the top 10 and usually in the top five in various way-too-early polls released at the conclusion of every college basketball season, but that’s not the case this time around.

A crystal ball is practically required to rank teams with so many unknowns – transfer portal, influence of name, image and likeness (NIL), the availability of an extra COVID season and players potentially turning pro or testing the NBA draft. Many of the preliminary ratings used different guidelines.

For example, ESPN notes that any player in its top 60 draft rankings is considered a departure while the Athletic compiles its rankings “based on what we know (or at least what we think we know).”

Gonzaga can be found as high as No. 13 in USA Today’s ratings and as low as No. 24, according to Stadium, in seven polls that list the Zags in their top 25. Gonzaga’s average ranking in those polls is 15.7.

“Drew Timme no longer will be the straw that stirs the drink for the Bulldogs,” USA Today wrote. “But anyone expecting Mark Few’s program to take a major step back after 10 consecutive seasons of at least 28 wins will be disappointed. A big decision looms with whether Julian Strawther decides to stay or enter the draft. There are also several key role players – notably Anton Watson and Malachi Smith – who are set for bigger roles if they are back. The roster should get a boost by enrolled freshman Jun Seok Yeo and incoming recruit Dusty Stromer.”

“The first season of the post-Drew Timme era is upon us, and Gonzaga will look dramatically different,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote. “The Zags can be expected to hit the portal pretty hard, given the lack of proven production returning.

“Nolan Hickman and Malachi Smith should form one of the better backcourt duos on the West Coast, especially if Hickman takes a step forward in his development and Smith becomes more of the go-to guy he was at Chattanooga.”

Smith and Watson haven’t announced if they will use their COVID year and return to Gonzaga or turn pro. Timme has repeatedly stated he plans on turning pro and won’t return to GU for a fifth season.

The Zags didn’t make the Athletic’s top 25.

“This program is heading into a genuine rebuilding season for the first time in a very long time.” the Athletic’s Seth Davis tweeted shortly after it was reported reserve center Efton Reid III entered the transfer portal Tuesday. Reid, Dominick Harris and Hunter Sallis have entered the portal.

Gonzaga has been in the top three in four of the past five the Associated Press preseason polls. The Zags were No. 1 in 2021 and 2021, No. 2 in 2023 and No. 3 in 2019. From 2014-18, GU was as high as No. 3 in 2019 and as low as No. 18 in 2018.

UConn, which handled San Diego State to win the national championship, is picked No. 1 in four way-too-early rankings. Two polls had Duke first and two had Marquette.

Stadium’s rankings have Saint Mary’s at No. 17 and Gonzaga at No. 24. The Athletic lists Saint Mary’s at No. 20. CBS Sports has GU at 20 and Saint Mary’s at 21 while ESPN put Gonzaga 21 and Saint Mary’s at 24.

The Zags and Gaels shared the West Coast Conference regular-season title before Gonzaga rolled to a 77-51 victory over the Gaels in the WCC Tournament championship game.

Arizona, guided by former GU assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, is typically ranked between 8 and 16. Boise State, coached by former Zags assistant Leon Rice, is 24th in USA Today’s rankings.

The Big East could be primed for another big year. UConn is No. 1, Marquette No. 4 and Creighton No. 5 in CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein’s rankings. ESPN has UConn first followed by Marquette.

Duke, Kentucky and UConn, in that order, are the favorites to win the national championship, according to Draftkings sportsbook. The Zags are tied for 14th with Texas and UCLA.

Kentucky is favored at 11/1 by BetOnline.ag with Duke and Purdue next at 12/1. Gonzaga is tied for 17th at 28/1 and Arizona is at 20/1. Caesars sportsbook gives UConn the nod at 12/1 with UCLA at 16/1 and Gonzaga tied for 13th at 40/1.

Much will change as rosters begin taking shape in the coming months. As 2023 showed, much will change when the regular season begins in November. UConn didn’t make the 2023 AP preseason poll and was 60/1 to win the national championship.

San Diego State, at No. 19, was the only team in the Final Four that was ranked in the preseason poll. UConn and Miami received votes.

Preseason No. 1 North Carolina didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. Top overall seed Alabama opened the year ranked No. 20.