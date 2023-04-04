Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Object Creation for Augmented Reality – Discover how to create objects and add them into real-life scenes, creating an augmented reality. Learn to use Blender, a 3D computer graphics software and other software toolkits. For teens and adults. Register at bit.ly/3k01m0Z. Wednesday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Yarny Goodness – Bring your project and get rejuvenated with other skilled hand creators to crochet or knit, learn a brand new craft or practice patterns. Thursdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Community Sew-In – Join with current quilting project to socialize or get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or hand work) fabric and extension cord. Thursdays, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

The 2023 Emerge Throwdown Showdown and Cup Frenzy – Regional ceramic artists will be competing to claim the title of “Throwdown Champion” and win the custom made trophy and a Giffin Grip. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 930-1876.

Palouse Patchers’ Quilt Show – A showcase for outstanding regional quilters, with quilts of all sizes, made by hand and machine, from all ages. This year’s theme: “Nature Creates Beauty.” Free cookies and refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit palousepatchers.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1021 Harold St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-5722.

Classes/Workshops

Painting with Adam Roth (Teen Session) – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Along the way they they will be introduced to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. Through April 18. For ages 12-15. Register at bit.ly/3ILPqrW. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Painting with Adam Roth (Adult Session) – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Along the way they they will be introduced to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. Through April 19. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3ZAQipW. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Participants will draw from a nude model. This is a great opportunity to work independently on projects, sketchbooks and/or finished drawings. Register at bit.ly/3zbYfa0. Sunday, noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. (509) 325-1500.

Ink Drawing with Yelena Yunin – Students will use ink to learn how to draw in different styles including traditional methods. A hint of color will be added to drawings using watercolor. Mondays, 9-11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3kYDL0Z. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Pastel Pencil Drawing Class with Yelena Yunin – Students will learn how to draw using pastel pencils. Mondays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3ZAmTwK. Adults. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Illuminated Manuscripts: Unicorn with Hannah Charlton – In this class, students will create a 5-by-7-inch illuminated manuscript page based on medieval bestiaries. Each project consists of two 2½-hour classes. Monday, 5-7:30 p.m. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $80. (509) 325-1500.

Portrait Drawing with Tom Quinn – Begin with the anatomy and proportions of the human head and move on to the skills of creating a convincing likeness. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3YYYsbB. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Art History with Tom Quinn – A slide-show and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3xzzxQ9. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay including how to glaze. For ages 13 and older. Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Liz Bishop Studio, 11409 E. Alki Ave., Spokane Valley. $170. (509) 325-3001.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class, students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at bit.ly/3k8tFu2. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3IxR8hB. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Figure Drawing with Tom Quinn – Discuss anatomy down to the bones and muscles and get some practice with gesture drawings and the concept of working from the general to the specific. Students will work from a live model. For ages 18 and older. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3S6OxOI. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Spring Watercolor Class with Janie Edwards – This a class for beginning watercolor painters, as well as those continuing to improve their skills. Adults. Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Through May 12. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Direct Stone Carving with John Johnson – Students will learn to identify suitable carving materials and how to safely use stone carving tools to create a 3D work of art. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at bit.ly/3J3O2ks. John Johnson Studio, 4221 W. Garden Springs. $169.

Pastel Workshop with T Kurtz – Work on two 11-by-14-inch drawings, one each day. The teacher will provide materials and surface for each student and access to her pastels to supplement colors. Adults. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Pulled Handle Workshop with Melissa Maya Pottery – Four-hour pulled handle workshop led by Maya Rumsey. Learn how to pull handles from a hump and attach handles, as well as more about how to make the right handle for your work. Register at bit.ly/3Zw7Eox. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. $120. (208) 769-2315.

Yoga Postures and Art Exploration with Lorraine Manzo – Practice basic yoga postures as inspiration for your artwork, develop skills with watercolor painting, acrylic painting and oil pastel drawing. Create three different works of art inspired by yoga postures and your imagination. For adults. Saturdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Through April 29. Register at bit.ly/3JOwfhE. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $92. (509) 325-1500.

“Make Your Own” Beaded Fedora Hat – This workshop is an opportunity to create alongside a contemporary Coeur d’Alene Tribal member as she leads this step-by-step authentic wearable Native American traditional arts project. For ages 15 and older. Register at bit.ly/40QJK78. April 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $100. (800) 523-2464.

Home/Garden

Pallet Gardening with Dan – Learn how to grow vegetables vertically. Use less space and produce more food by creating a vertical pallet garden that can be used all summer for multiple years. Get blueprints, detailed instructions, a pallet and the necessary weed fabric to take home. Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $30. (509) 467-5258.

Weed Control in Your Garden – Learn how to identify noxious weeds with Master Gardener Steve Nokes. He discusses the various methods of weed control in the garden. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Vegetable Gardening 101 – Master Gardener Steve Nokes covers basic information on design, soil preparation, planting, watering, weeding and fertilizing your garden. Plus, learn when to harvest and how to store your home-grown vegetables. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Controlling Your Irrigation Controller – Learn how to control your backyard irrigation system and figure out the most efficient way to run it with the City of Spokane water department. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Mason Bees 101 – Learn how to keep mason bees happy in your yard. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Annuals in the Landscape – In this class, talk about how to create annual beds in your landscape. Learn what plants look and do well together, soil amendments you may need, watering and more. April 16, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.