Letters for April 4, 2023

CMR blocks gun control

In a recent statement from Cathy McMorris-Rodgers regarding the Nashville school shooting, she stated that she does not support banning assault rifles. But she does support mental health care that she says will help stop school shootings.

In the past, she has voted against the Affordable Healthcare Act numerous times. If a person doesn’t have health insurance, her mental health plan (HR7666) won’t do any good. The cost of mental health care for people without insurance can run anywhere from $100 to $200 per hour. Inpatient care can cost over $1,000 per day. Also, HR 7666 depends on the government and there is no constitutional authority that allows the federal government to be involved in mental health care. This is a state issue.

Perhaps our representative would serve her constituents better if she actually voted for banning assault rifles, restricting gun sales and increasing the minimum wage so families could afford to spend more time together. Which might actually be a good thing for our children’s mental health.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted for blocking the establishment of the select committee on gun violence prevention. She voted for blocking a rule keeping firearms out of the hands of people deemed mentally ill by the SSA.

She supported legislation that would loosen regulation of silencers. She voted for permitting concealed carry reciprocity between states.

We need a representative that doesn’t just vote her party line, but actually has the capacity to think for herself and do what is best for her constituents.

Carrie Cadenas

Spokane

Solution to gun violence in schools

And now we see another mass school shooting. This time in Nashville, at the hands of a mentally ill person who was able to purchase multiple assault weapons legally. Six innocent people who left for school that day, simply living their lives, only to see those lives cut short, sadly and so unnecessarily.

Clearly the solution to this national plague is not going to come from our government, who are much too driven by the instinct to simply keep their jobs rather than do the necessary work of the citizens of this country. The solution is going to have to come from us, the people ourselves.

Imagine what would be the result, if a national call to all teachers (who are greatly affected by these murders, along with the innocent students), administrators and support staff to stage a national walkout with the proviso that they would not return until an aggressive program was instituted, to rid our society of easily obtained assault weapons, finally reaching a priority of our government with actionable results.

Some might say such a program is not likely to reach national prominence. But reflective of the national protests after the George Floyd death, we have seen at least some additional level of accountability to protect our citizens from unwarranted violence. It can be done.

All like-minded citizens of this country who are tired of seeing these killings should participate in this protest as well. It’s time to protect our children.

Michael Parks

Greenacres

Chiefs coverage lacking

I am sorry to see that The Spokesman has followed along with our TV station sports reporters in town regarding the Spokane Chiefs hockey team. Yes, we do have another team sport going on during the winter. It would be nice if there was some recognition of the Chiefs. These boys leave home to come to town and play to try and advance into the NHL, if possible. There are a lot of hockey fans in town and Spokane has a long history of hockey.

I realize that this season was not a good one for the Chiefs, but at least it would be nice for some coverage of the games. Especially since Saturday night was the last Chiefs game for some of them. You keep wanting us to subscribe to the paper, but it seems like we can only get some sports news from our telephones. It seems a bit unbalanced to me. Just saying.

Melody Kinder

Spokane

Road to nowhere

A while back I found myself stopped at the traffic light on Mission and Green Street. And there it was, the end of the uncompleted north-south freeway. The same project that has been in the works for over 50 years. When the governor decided to delay the project for six years, I didn’t understand his reasoning. Since neither Sen. Murray or Sen. Cantwell had much to say on the matter, it was assumed that money could be better spent in King and Pierce counties. How come not one of them could hit up the president and use some of his “build back better” infrastructure build bill funds? They all went gaga when it passed. So while you get to look at it for a while, what could your city leaders do to raise some money off it? A GoFundMe page is probably not a big winner, apparently nobody really cares about Spokane’s road problems. You could hang business signs all the way up the Green Street hill.

Domino’s and Les Schwab ads hanging from a freeway, that you don’t see every day. With campaign season getting closer, how about a Lisa Brown banner, “I’ll get the job done.” Maybe take a little money out of your crosswalk painting fund and paint the end of it in some peaceful, relaxing Lilac City colors. Enjoy the view.

Jerry Sletvold

Spokane Valley

Not with my tax dollars

According to the news, the Democrats want to push to fund abortion with taxpayers’ money. I suggest we find a way to get rid of the Socialist Democrat Party and replace it with the Constitutional Party.

And if anybody can show me where in the Bible or Constitution it says it is OK to kill babies, I’ll give you $500.

Randolph Yates

Spokane