MultiCare joins other regional health care facilities in dropping universal masking

MultiCare’s Inland Northwest hospitals are among those in Washington no longer requiring universal masking in light of Monday’s end to the state mandate on face coverings in health facilities. MultiCare owns Deaconess Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, MultiCare’s policy now says its facilities in this region will strongly encourage wearing masks. It will not require masking, “except in areas considered to be high risk for patients, visitors and staff.”

Signage in those areas will be marked. Visitors entering MultiCare facilities will be asked to self-screen for illness symptoms.

The policy is similar to that of Providence Health Care facilities, which says patients and visitors are advised to wear a mask when another person is in a room or providing care, or in the hallway or waiting area. Masking will be required if the patient exhibits COVID-19 or other respiratory symptoms.