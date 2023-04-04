Pollak show at Northern Quest canceled

From staff reports

Actor-comedian Kevin Pollak’s Thursday performance at Northern Quest Resort and Casino has been canceled.

The casino cited “unforeseen circumstances” in announcing the cancellation on Tuesday. Refunds will be automatically issued to ticket holders’ credit card accounts. Those who purchased tickets in cash can get refunds at the casino box office, 100 N. Hayford Road in Airway Heights.

For questions about refunds, call the box office at (509) 481-2800 or (877) 871-6772.