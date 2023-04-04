Pool of jurors gets smaller for Lori Daybell trial

By Alex Brizee Idaho Statesman

A few more jurors squeezed through the jury selection process in the Lori Vallow Daybell case at the Ada County Courthouse where 7th District Judge Steven Boyce, Vallow Daybell’s defense team and the prosecution went through several rounds of jury groups.

Roughly 15-person groups were asked questions by the attorneys and Boyce Tuesday to eliminate any jurors who might have a conflict or bias.

Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell – whose trial date has not been set – have been charged with first-degree murders in the deaths of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Chad Daybell was accused of first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, Tammy Daybell.

“We need to find jurors who don’t know that much about the case,” Boyce said.

The jury selection process will resume Wednesday morning as the prosecution and defense continue their search for 42 potential jurors – 30 of whom have been selected.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said he’d like to only deal with two jury pools Wednesday instead of three.

“I felt very rushed today,” Wood said.

Boyce acknowledged Wood’s concerns but said he plans to call three panels Wednesday. The defense said they didn’t feel rushed.