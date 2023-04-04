Social Calendar

Chocolate and Champagne Gala – Lutheran Community Service’s annual fundraiser, featuring live and silent auctions, a photo booth, raffles, live music and dancing. All proceeds support trauma recovery services for youth, families and individuals impacted by abuse, sexual assault or other trauma. For more information, visit bit.ly/40FyBXq. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. 202 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $125-$200. (509) 747-8224.

La Belle Epoque – La Belle Epoque is an evening in Paris Gala for Holy Names Music Center with food, wine, live music and an auction celebrating and supporting the last living legacy of the Sisters of the Holy Names in Spokane. Musical entertainment includes: Tango Volcado, Archie Chen, Amanda Nguyen and HNMC students. Dinner and dessert catered by Beacon Hill. To purchase tickets and register, visit hnmc.org/tickets or call (509) 326-9516. April 21, 5:30-9 p.m. The Commons, 4320 W. Owens Ridge Rd. $75.

Taste of Hope – A silent and live auction dinner event to raise money to provide educational and emotional support opportunities to families with children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3lPPgYx. April 21, 6-10 p.m. Shriners Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd. $100. (509) 624-2762.

Anna’s Homes Gala: Building Hope – Evening of live music, stories, dinner, auctions and fun. Proceeds from this event will fund Anna’s Homes Phase II construction (four more individual townhomes). These respite homes house out of town pediatric oncology families required to stay near Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital during intensive childhood cancer treatments. April 22, 5:30 p.m. The Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $100. (800) 918-9344.