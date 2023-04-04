Storefront improvement matching grants available in Spokane

The Downtown Spokane Partnership announced Tuesday that it is making $30,000 in grant money available to business owners seeking to renovate or repair their street-front exteriors.

The Downtown Facade Improvement Grant will reimburse up to 50% of total project costs, up to $2,500, for those businesses in the Downtown Spokane Business Improvement District, according to a news release.

The grants are made possible with the support of BECU Philanthropy and administered by the DSP. Eligible businesses can apply until June 2. An independent committee will award the grants based on a competitive review.

“We are very excited to partner with BECU Philanthropy to be able to launch this program and look forward to working with downtown businesses to put the money to work for them,” Emilie Cameron, president and CEO of the DSP, said in the release.

Applications and criteria are available online at www.downtownspokane.org/facade-grant.