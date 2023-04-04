Teoscar Hernandez, AJ Pollock each homer twice in win over Angels 11-2

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The first one — a solo blast to dead center that left Mike Trout a spectator — was an introduction or perhaps a reintroduction to Mariners fans who’d grumbled about his lack of production in the first five games.

The second one — a three-run shot off the out-of-town scoreboard that sparked a five-run inning — was a reminder of why the Mariners made him a priority acquisition this offseason and the damage he’s capable of doing.

Welcome to Seattle, Teoscar Hernandez.

And while neither of his homers, both two-run blasts to left field, had quite the distance or generated big noise from the bundled-up crowd of 19,255, a quiet veteran hitter – one of two players on the team with a World Series ring and signed as a free agent to provide platoon power to left field and a little bit of leadership in the clubhouse – wouldn’t be outdone.

Nice to meet you, AJ Pollock.

On a clear and crisp Tuesday night where the Mariners desperately needed a victory to snap a four-game losing streak and quell the building anxiety and returning skepticism in the fan base, they produced the sort of performance everyone, including themselves, have been waiting for in this first week of the season — a decisive 11-2 win over the Angels.

That it came with Hernandez hitting a pair of homers and veteran right-hander A.J. Pollock also blasting two homers in the decisive victory was just well-timed bonus.

There had been fair amount of consternation about the production, or complete lack thereof, from the new position-player additions in the offseason. Hernandez, Pollock, Tommy La Stella, Kolten Wong and Cooper Hummel had a combined three hits in 50 at-bats with one RBI.

Hernandez had one hit in 17 at-bats with seven strikeouts.

Pollock had played in two games, going hitless with a walk.

While multiple homers aren’t a realistic expectation, the lineup heavy with right-handed or switch hitters that roughed up Angels starter Jose Suarez offered a glimpse of how the Mariners want to combat left-handed starting pitchers.

While the outburst of offense provided some relief and enjoyment and perhaps a kick-start to more consistent production, the mere sight of Luis Castillo walking to the mound in the bottom of the first inning should have provided enough confidence that winning was something close to a given with minimal production.

Nicknamed La Piedra, which translates to The Rock, Castillo did what a rotation ace is supposed to do in these situations — stop a losing a streak.

With is his relaxed calm on the mound, the right-hander tossed 5⅔ scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two walks and six strikeouts to pick up his first win the season. In two starts and 11⅔ innings pitched, he hasn’t allowed a run and only three hits.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Julio Rodriguez doubled and later scored on a throwing error.

Hernandez’s solo blast in the fourth made it 2-0.

The Mariners tacked on another run in the inning on Pollock’s hard ground ball to third base that Luis Rengifo made a diving stop on and fired to first.

Another Rengifo diving stop in the inning prevented a run from scoring.

With Castillo dealing, a 3-0 lead would’ve been enough.

But the Mariners weren’t satisfied.

Hernandez blasted his second homer of the game in the fifth inning and Pollock’s first hit as a Mariner was a two-run homer into the visitors bullpen to make it 8-0.