Walmart’s job-cut tally tops 2,000 in e-commerce warehouses

By Brendan Case Bloomberg

Walmart’s job cuts at five U.S. e-commerce fulfillment centers will affect more than 2,000 positions, according to regulatory filings, though impacted employees may find other roles at the company.

The losses include more than 1,000 positions at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, the state’s workforce commission said Monday.

The retail giant is also anticipating a reduction of almost 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida and about 200 in New Jersey. An additional reduction is planned in California.

The regulatory filings add precision to the staffing cuts at the Walmart warehouses, which the company confirmed last month without quantifying.

Walmart is also growing in some areas as it adjusts its stores and fulfillment centers to handle more online orders, a spokesman said in an email.

That may enable the retailer to reshuffle some workers to other jobs rather than cut them.

As a result, the net impact on total employment at Walmart, the largest private-sector employer in the U.S., remains uncertain.

The company has avoided the kind of mass layoffs underway at rival Amazon.com, which said last month it would eliminate a further 9,000 jobs in addition to 18,000 recent cuts.

Walmart was little changed ahead of regular trading in New York. The shares climbed 4.9% this year through Monday, trailing the 7.4% advance of the S&P 500 Index.