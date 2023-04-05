1 killed and 2 seriously injured after crash on Alki Way on Tuesday night

One person died and two were taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision Tuesday night in East Central, Spokane police said.

Spokane police, Spokane fire, Spokane Valley fire and multiple paramedic units responded to the crash at about 8:20 p.m. near Alki Way and Broadway Avenue, police said.

According to police, the driver of the at-fault vehicle, a small four-door sedan, lost control near the curve where Broadway turns into Alki Way and swerved into oncoming traffic. The car then hit a truck head-on.

One of the occupants of the sedan was killed, police said, and the other two had life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. One of the occupants who was injured was partially thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the truck went to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Initial evidence indicates that speed was a factor in the collision, police said. Alki Way was closed past midnight as police investigated the crash.