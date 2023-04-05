71-year-old woman struck and killed Sunday in Liberty Lake parking lot identified

A 71-year-old woman has been identified as the person who died after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Liberty Lake on Sunday, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Deborah Nordin received injuries to the head, neck, torso and extremities. Her death was ruled accidental and caused by blunt-force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Sunday in front of a Safeway, 1304 N. Liberty Lake Road. Nordin was dragged a short distance after she was hit, Liberty Lake police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The man who hit her remained at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle said he was leaving after working a night shift at the grocery store when he thought he ran something over, according to search warrant documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court. He saw something in his rearview mirror, but when he realized it was a person he went out to help them, court documents said.

The man told police he didn’t see Nordin and didn’t know where she came from, the documents said.

Speed or reckless driving were not considered factors at the time, police said.