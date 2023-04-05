A Grip on Sports: Don’t worry, roster churn is the new normal and everyone will be OK come the fall

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Spring cleaning used to be confined to the homestead, right? Nowadays, that term applies to just about every college’s football and/or basketball roster.

•••••••

• Out with old, in with the news. Such is even the case for the top of college hoops ecosystem.

Down by the Spokane River, Gonzaga, members of the upper crust for two decades, is in the middle of the process. Gone so far are guards Hunter Sallis, who seems to be high on Michigan’s radar, and Dominick Harris. Backup big man Efton Reid III will be on his third college in three years next season. And who knows what the decisions will be for Julian Strawther, Anton Watson and Malachi Smith.

Our guesses? Gone to the NBA draft, ditto and coming back to play one more season.

No matter what, with Drew Timme already a foot out the door and Rashir Bolton out of eligibility, next year’s starting lineup will look different. So much so, some national pundits don’t even see the Zags as a preseason top 25 team at this point.

But there is many a twist ‘twixt the cup and lip as mom never used to say. The Zags will restock. The transfer portal has plenty of good fits, some from far away – for those of us who adored the Przemek Karnowski era, former Michigan clone Hunter Dickinson is in the portal – and some from just down the road.

It may not be the cleanest of processes, but the new normal in college sports does offer new opportunities for everyone.

• The Cougars dipped into the coaching version of the portal often this offseason. Had to. With two coordinators off to different jobs, head coach Jake Dickert went shopping. He bought into the already impressive accomplishments of 27-year-old Ben Arbuckle, Washington State’s new offensive coordinator.

Yep, Arbuckle would only be considered old if he was on a major league baseball roster. Coaching? Getting a Power 5 coordinator spot before you hit 30 is a huge accomplishment.

Heck, if Arbuckle was coordinating at some schools, he might have players his age running deep routes or throwing the ball as far as they can.

Not WSU. But the players are in the process of getting used to the tweaks the former Western Kentucky assistant has brought to the offense. Like more deep routes.

This fall’s Cougar team will feature a lot of new faces. Fine-tuned schemes. Fresh looks. It should be fun.

• When attending an M’s game, we play a little game. Every family member picks a member of the home team. They become their representative on the field. If they hit a home run, that family member earns a value-priced souvenir. We’ve done this since the boys were toddlers and it’s never ended. Heck, even if a family member is unable to attend, they are designated a player.

Someday we will share the story of the famous Edgar/Tino Martinez fiasco.

Which brings us to our recent trip to Seattle. The only winner? The woman whom we are related to by marriage. She “picked” Ty France in the opener. Earned her “choice” of souvenirs. Turned out she wanted a picture of the All-Star.

It now sits on the side of the fridge. A tribute to her prognostication abilities.

The rest of us came up empty.

Julio Rodriguez was the first choice all three nights. Nothing. The old guy went with Teoscar Hernandez once. He waited until we were at home before blasting a couple in Tuesday night’s 11-2 victory over the Angels. Way too late for a souvenir.

As for AJ Pollock, who also hit two out last night, he was never picked. Passed over for Tom Murphy one day. Maybe next time.

•••

Gonzaga: The Zags’ future is a bit cloudy, what with all the turnover. Theo Lawson has the story on Reid’s decision while Jim Meehan spent yesterday evaluating the rankings from the season just completed and the one ahead. We are sure of one thing. In two months, those who make a living slotting college teams into spots on a poll will have Gonzaga somewhere. The ability to attract (and evaluate) talent hasn’t left town just yet. … Have to be fair. We linked an ESPN story without the GU women a couple days ago. The Athletic has them in its way-too-early top 25 for next season, two spots behind Washington State.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Cal Poly opened spring practice with former Eastern and WSU coach Paul Wulff in charge. … The Montana State women have lost another player to the portal.

Indians: This summer’s squad took the field for its first workout yesterday at Avista. And the team will hold its Fan Fest tonight, starting at 5:30.

Mariners: The easy win was made even easier by Luis Castillo’s second shutout start, albeit neither were complete games. … Scott Servais is a calming influence, that’s for sure. … There were less than 20,000 at the game with the Angels. We would have liked to have been one of them.

Kraken: The playoffs are just about clinched. Seattle’s win up the road Tuesday, on a night when the Kraken showed restraint, moved them within striking distance in their next game.

Seahawks: It looks as if Ryan Neal has found a new home. Where it is warmer. … If you like mock drafts, here’s another one. The fifth pick? Anthony Richardson.

Masters: It is spring’s best week. We will be watching. We will also be linking stories. If you are interested, great. If not? Skip this section. Your choice.

•••

• We know the correct response when a player hits the portal is to wish them well. Publicly. But under their breath most fans say “just don’t end up at (insert rivals’ names here).” Happened last year for the Cougars when Noah Williams returned home to Seattle, playing for Washington. The odds of it happening again? We put it at 1 in 363. For everyone everywhere. Until later …