Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco

By Rachel Lerman

Cash App creator and tech investor Bob Lee has died after a reported stabbing near downtown San Francisco.

His death was confirmed Wednesday by MobileCoin, the cryptocurrency company where he served as chief product officer.

“Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article,” MobileCoin chief executive Joshua Goldbard said in a statement. “He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real.”

Lee, 43, worked at Google before serving as chief technical officer of Square, the company now known as Block that makes payment transfer app Cash App. He also invested in several tech companies including SpaceX, Clubhouse and Figma, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Several news reports linked Lee’s death to a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street near the SoMa neighborhood. Officers found a 43-year-old stabbing victim early Tuesday morning, according to a statement by San Francisco police. He was transported to a hospital but died of his injuries.

The department said it is still investigating the incident.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Block, posted online Wednesday in response to an article linking Lee to the stabbing.

“It’s real. Getting calls,” he wrote. “Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App.”

Memorials for Lee poured in online Wednesday, including from former UFC fighter Jake Shields and Abra Global CEO Bill Barhydt.

“He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” Barhydt wrote.

Lee, who went by “crazybob” on Twitter, got the nickname from water polo, Goldbard wrote in his statement. Lee first came to MobileCoin as an investor and adviser before joining the company as an executive.

“Here’s to the crazy ones,” Goldbard wrote. “We will miss you Bob. We love you.”