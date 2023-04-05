The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

8 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Mets or Boston at Detroit MLB

10:10 a.m.: Boston at Detroit Fox 28

12:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Philadelphia NBC

1 p.m.: Houston at Minnesota or Washington at Colorado MLB

4 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta MLB

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona MLB

Basketball, high school

1 p.m.: State Champions Invitational ESPNU

3 p.m.: State Champions Invitational ESPNU

5 p.m.: State Champions Invitational ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia TNT

5 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root

7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix TNT

Golf

Noon: The Masters ESPN

Hockey, NHL

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6:15 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

8 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

