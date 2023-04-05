On the air
Wed., April 5, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
8 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Mets or Boston at Detroit MLB
10:10 a.m.: Boston at Detroit Fox 28
12:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Philadelphia NBC
1 p.m.: Houston at Minnesota or Washington at Colorado MLB
4 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta MLB
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona MLB
Basketball, high school
1 p.m.: State Champions Invitational ESPNU
3 p.m.: State Champions Invitational ESPNU
5 p.m.: State Champions Invitational ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia TNT
5 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root
7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix TNT
Golf
Noon: The Masters ESPN
Hockey, NHL
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6:15 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
8 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
