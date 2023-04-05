Take 22 Podcast with Anton Watson (episode 7): Talking Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament run, the transfer portal and a looming decision

From staff reports

The college basketball season is over, but Anton Watson’s journey is just getting started.

Watson talks about the next steps – whether to return to Gonzaga for another season, whether to test the NBA waters, or whether to just turn professional – on the seventh episode of his podcast, “Take 22,” now streaming at www.spokesman.com.

Watson also touches on the Bulldogs’ Elite Eight loss to UConn, the trash-talk controversy in the women’s championship game and the criticism his Zags team faced on social media earlier this season.

Among the highlights:

On his looming decision on whether to return to Gonzaga: “I’m keeping all my options open and I’m going to choose what’s best for me and what makes me happy. But yeah, it’s coming soon.”

On the transfer portal: “I like it, but it’s also crazy. People can really go to any school they want to … I feel like in the old days you had a team, and you knew what you were going to get next year.”

On the impact Gonzaga’s Kaden Perry, who has struggled with injuries since arriving two seasons ago, could have next season: “If he’s healthy, he’s just a freak. I ain’t gonna lie. He’s one of the bounciest dudes I’ve seen and strong as an ox. If you give him the ball 10 feet from the rim, he’ll find a way to get to the rim and dunk it.”

