43-year-old in stable condition after rollover near Cusick

A 43-year-old was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center after swerving to avoid a deer and rolling into a ditch Wednesday night near Cusick, Washington.

Trampas Barker was driving west on State Route 20, 9 miles west of Cusick, around 10:20 p.m. when the crash happened, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Barker’s exact condition was unclear, but he was in stable condition Thursday afternoon, according to Ariana Lake, a spokesperson for Providence.

Barker was wearing his seatbelt. Drugs and alcohol were not involved, WSP said. The crash is under investigation.