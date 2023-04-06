A Grip on Sports: What could be better than enjoying golf on TV while thinking about roster changes in college hoops?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The sun is shining. The birds are chirping. The day is full of possibilities. OK, that’s enough about Augusta. What’s happening around here?

•••••••

• Yes, we did our work today with the laptop to our side, showing the streaming broadcast from the Masters. As we type, Sergio Garcia is hitting a shot off the tee at the fourth. But that’s not our focus. Even if it is part of our favorite weekend of the year.

Nope, today’s focus is on other sports. And other subjects.

Let’s begin with the transfer portal, because, well, it is the main obsession of the college basketball world right. (If you’re wondering, the college football world is dissecting spring football drills, which seems better – if only slightly.)

Besides, there are plenty of stories today worth discussing.

Gonzaga will be a buyer – if that term is acceptable in relation with college athletics – in the next few days. The Zags have been dealing with defections the past week or so, but it’s time to turn our attention to the newest members of the roster.

Theo Lawson did just that this morning, listing 10 names he feels might be good fits with the Bulldogs. At the top is Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters, who would be a perfect replacement at the small forward spot, an open position if Julian Strawther declares for the NBA draft, as expected.

Of all the names Theo put forward, Venters is who we feel has the best odds of ending up playing in the Kennel next season.

• Speaking of playing, today would be a great day for the Indians to begin their season. Instead, they’ll spend the day practicing in preparation for their opener Friday at Vancouver.

Their first game in Spokane won’t come until Tuesday, when the Eugene Emeralds visits. The weather? It’s mid-April so it’s always subject to change but right now the high that day is supposed to be in the 50s and there is little chance of rain.

After enduring even colder temps in Seattle over the weekend, that sounds just fine.

• Shohei Ohtani was at T-Mobile last night. Again. On the mound, where he wasn’t at his best. But who cares? He’s the most exciting player in baseball right now and he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Larry Stone, who has seen every great player up close the past four decades, has little trouble imagining the two-way player in a Seattle uniform. Good for him. Those who have vivid imaginations should be celebrated. But every time we think of someone like Ohtani, we think of the Mariners’ penny-pinching ways – in relation to other teams in the league – and let out a deep sigh.

We just can’t believe the organization would spend the money. Neither, it seems, does Stone, who knows better than any of us.

“But despite being cited by Forbes recently as the most profitable team in baseball, it’s valid to wonder if the Mariners would be willing to wade into the financial waters that Ohtani will command; $50 million a year for 10 years has been bandied about,” he wrote last night. “Considering that they sat out all the big-name shortstops on the market the last two years, despite having a crying need for one, skepticism is even more appropriate.”

The M’s cleared around $86 million in 2022, according to the Forbes Magazine study Stone cited, as the franchise came up maybe a player or two short of winning a World Series.

That’s damning. And should be available to sign someone of Ohtani’s caliber. Wait, there is no one else that does what he does. Even if the M’s gave him $66 million a year, and if the profits remained the same, the organization would still make $20 million. Seems pretty good to us.

•••

WSU: Not a lot to pass along this morning, but we can point out Jon Wilner’s first basketball portal rankings in the Mercury News. Washington State, which has been hit hard, is 10th, which is not good. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, former Arizona guard Kerr Krisa is headed to West Virginia of all places. … Washington’s Jackson Grant is headed to Montana State. … Colorado handed out awards. … Among the women, Charisma Osborne will be back for a fifth year at UCLA. … In football news, if you have questions about the conference, we can offer these answers. … A Washington receiver came back after leaving. … Oregon has some holes to fill on special teams. … A freshman is making his mark for Colorado. … Utah still has talent at tight end. … Right tackle is a new challenge for an Arizona lineman. … Where will Oregon State utility man Jack Colletto end up in the draft?

Gonzaga: We mentioned it – and linked it – above, but here is Theo’s look at transfer possibilities. … Will Anton Watson return? He doesn’t answer that question but he does answer a few more in his Take 22 podcast with Theo. You can listen here.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, spring practice is over at Montana. … Montana State is losing a coach to San Diego State. … It is not long until Northern Colorado’s spring game.

Preps: It may be spring break for the schools, but Dave Nichols has you covered with this story on University’s thrower, Addy MacArthur and her journey back from two ACL injuries.

Indians: Spokane held its Fan Fest last night. Quinn Welsch was there and has this story.

Mariners: The opening homestand ended 2-5 after Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Ohtani and the Angels. Now the M’s are heading to Cleveland. Sounds like paradise to them. Well, at least a chance to start over. … Keeping Chris Flexen is paying off for Seattle. … The rotation for the Arkansas Travelers is stacked.

Kraken: Seattle will make the playoffs. Might even clinch its spot as early as today. Are the Kraken ready?

Seahawks: Bobby Wagner would like to remain in Seattle the rest of his career. Even after, as Richard Sherman alleged, John Schneider tried to “lowball” him. … The Hawks have 10 picks in the draft.

Masters: Yes, we are watching. Watching Tiger Woods. Watching Norway’s Victor Hovland make eagle on 2, despite wearing a shirt more suitable for Studio 54 in 1979. Watching Jon Rahm four-putt the first hole. One question. Will Scottie Scheffler join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Woods as the only back-to-back Masters’ winners?

•••

• What comes first: Ohtani in an M’s uniform or yours truly walking the Augusta grounds? Both would be something special. At least for us. Until later …