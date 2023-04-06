The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Airway Heights police seek man who may have assaulted officer

April 6, 2023 Updated Thu., April 6, 2023 at 9:08 p.m.

Jesse Brebner (Courtesy of Airway Heights Police Department)
Jesse Brebner (Courtesy of Airway Heights Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Jesse Brebner (Courtesy of Airway Heights Police Department)
Jesse Brebner (Courtesy of Airway Heights Police Department)

Airway Heights police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who may have assaulted an Airway Heights police officer and is wanted by the Department of Corrections.

Jesse Brebner is a person of interest in the assault and has a warrant out for his arrest for failing to comply with his community custody requirements , according to the Airway Heights Police Department Facebook page.

Brebner drives a gray 2021 Chrysler 300 with California license plate 8TYZ610. The vehicle has extensive rear-end damage.

Anyone with information about Brebner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Steve Steadman at (509) 904-6595 and reference case No. 2023-84005142.

