Airway Heights police seek man who may have assaulted officer
April 6, 2023 Updated Thu., April 6, 2023 at 9:08 p.m.
Airway Heights police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who may have assaulted an Airway Heights police officer and is wanted by the Department of Corrections.
Jesse Brebner is a person of interest in the assault and has a warrant out for his arrest for failing to comply with his community custody requirements , according to the Airway Heights Police Department Facebook page.
Brebner drives a gray 2021 Chrysler 300 with California license plate 8TYZ610. The vehicle has extensive rear-end damage.
Anyone with information about Brebner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Steve Steadman at (509) 904-6595 and reference case No. 2023-84005142.
