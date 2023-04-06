Boeing to boost output of 737 jets in push for more cash

By Julie Johnsson and Siddharth Philip Bloomberg

Boeing plans to crank up output of its 737 family of jets to a 38-plane monthly rate by the middle of the year, months earlier than analysts had predicted, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker has been briefing customers on its plans to step up production of its main cash cow over the next few months, while hiring and training workers to support the faster manufacturing pace, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a confidential matter.

Speeding up manufacturing and deliveries of its 737 Max could allow Boeing to reach its target of $10 billion in yearly free cash flow by 2025 or 2026, without giving up market share to rival Airbus. After an address to New York’s Wings Club on March 30, Boeing’s commercial chief Stan Deal told reporters rate increases were in the works and should happen “very soon.”

Boeing has worked over the past year to create a stable flow of the jets from a factory in Renton, Washington, at a 31-jet monthly pace. Doing so hasn’t been easy. The manufacturer has grappled with shortages of engines, cabin equipment and worked to bring new hires up to speed after years of disruption caused by the Covid pandemic and a global grounding of the 737 Max.

The production increase is contingent on the company’s suppliers continuing to make progress toward smoothing glitches in their own factories and the timing could slip, one of the people said.

The Arlington, Virginia-based planemaker is expected to report a surge in first-quarter deliveries next week when it discloses March handovers, a sign of the progress Boeing is making toward stabilizing work in its factories. Boeing handed over an estimated 53 Max planes last month and a total of 130 jetliners in the first quarter, according to a forecast from Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu.