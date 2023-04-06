Idaho parts ways with longtime women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Not quite three weeks ago, the University of Idaho introduced new men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble.

Now it is searching for a new women’s coach after Idaho and Jon Newlee mutually agreed to part ways after 15 years, according to athletic director Terry Gawlik.

Newlee did not return phone calls seeking additional comment. But in a statement accompanying the announcement he had left the Vandals, Newlee, Idaho’s all-time leader in women’s basketball wins, said, “I would like to thank the University of Idaho and its leadership for the amazing opportunity to coach the women’s basketball team for these past 15 years.

“I would also like to thank the student-athletes who have played for me at Idaho. They are the reason why I love this profession. I leave the University of Idaho with fond memories and wish the women’s basketball program the very best and continued success.”

In other remarks on Twitter, Newlee, 64, said he has no plans to retire from coaching.

“It has always been understood that coaches serve at the pleasure of their administration, and I’ve known that since the beginning. I am so grateful to have had this opportunity, and yet I am excited about finding the next university where I may have a transformational impact on the lives of young women. I have a passion for coaching, and I am just as motivated today as the day I began my career over 370 victories ago. I am very proud of all my many accomplishments here at Idaho.

“Thank you to all my true Vandal supporters. It’s been an amazing 15 years. I am proud of the work and things I accomplished here. Go Vandals.”

Newlee leaves with a 257-213 record at Idaho, including 167-96 in Big Sky Conference games. The Vandals finished below .500 the past two seasons, 14-18 in 2021-22 and 13-17 last season. As recently as the 2018-19 season, however, he led Idaho to the Elite Eight of the WNIT and was named Big Sky Coach of the Year.

While at Idaho, he was also named Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2014, when the Vandals played in that conference.

Idaho won two regular-season championships, one each in the WAC and Big Sky, under Newlee. The Vandals made three appearances in the NCAA Tournament. They also played in the WNIT in back-to-back seasons and in the WBI twice.

When he was hired at Idaho in 2008, Newlee had just completed a successful tenure at Idaho State University, where he had a 93-82 overall record and was named Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2006.

Gawlik said Idaho would conduct a national search for Newlee’s successor, and she acknowledged he left the women’s basketball program in a better place than he found it.

“Jon led Vandal women’s basketball to new heights, and we all appreciate the time and effort he gave to our student-athletes and our university,” she said.

Newlee took over a dispirited Vandals team that had gone 20-66 the previous three years under Mike Divilbiss, including 4-25 in 2007-08. In Newlee’s first year at Idaho, the Vandals improved to 13-15, 10-6 in the WAC. He posted his first winning record as Idaho’s coach in 2012-13, when the Vandals went 17-16 and 11-7.

Newlee’s players were successful in the classroom. He coached two COSIDA Academic All-Americas, three Academic All-District honorees, and overall 76 women who achieved all-academic recognition.

Bowlsby Sports Advisors will assist Idaho in attracting and vetting candidates, according to Gawlik, and she predicted “our history of success in women’s basketball, the beautiful new ICCU Arena and the investments we’ve made to position Idaho as a consistent championship contender makes this a very attractive job.”