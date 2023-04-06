Merle Haggard fans gathering Saturday for fifth annual Hagfest

By Edward Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Keith Niehenke recalls what is arguably the greatest concert in Post Falls history like it was yesterday. The vocalist-fiddler stood in rapt attention nearly three decades ago when Merle Haggard played two shows on Feb. 6, 1994, at Kelly’s.

The late, lamented honky tonk was filled to capacity. After the Kelly Hughes Band, which featured Niehenke, opened the show, the Haggard diehard didn’t miss a note played by the epitome of outlaw country. Haggard delivered a pair of intense sets.

“I was blown away,” Niehenke said . “Merle was great. Before the show, he signed a guitar case for me and I hung out with his band and it was incredibly cool.”

Niehenke, 52, grew up on Haggard while coming of age in Colfax.

“I would listen to Merle on the radio all the time on KCLX when I was a kid,” Niekhenke said. “Then I saw Merle at the Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, which changed my life. I’ll never forget when he sung ‘No Time to Cry.’ When it starts off with, ‘My father died a year ago today/The rooster started crowing when they carried Dad away/There beside my mother in the living room I stood/With my brothers and sisters knowing Dad was gone for good.’ … I’m crying right now thinking about that part of the show. It was so magical and awesome.”

Get ready for tears when Niehenke dives into some Haggard with vocalist-guitarist Steve Starkey as they front the Hagfest All Star Band for the fifth annual Hagfest Northwest on Saturday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

“The Hagfests are always a great time,” Starkey said. “I grew up on Merle, like a lot of people did around here.”

Starkey remembers his father singing Haggard classics around the house.

“Merle’s music just hit me so hard,” Starkey said. “As a musician, I love his music. His songs have always been a part of my repertoire.”

Starkey and Niehenke will perform a dozen of Haggard’s songs at the Fox. “We’re going to be doing some of my favorites, like ‘Cherokee Maiden,’ and my wife Julie Niehenke will sing ‘Misery and Gin,’ ” Neihanke said. “We’re going to play “Workin’ Man Blues.”

Expect a number of deep cuts as well. “We’ll play a couple of songs that not many people might have heard unless they’re big fans of Merle Haggard,” Starkey said. “We’re trying to do our best since we’re limited to 12 songs by Rusty.”

Starkey, 50, is referring to Hagfest organizer Rusty Jackson. “I’m a lifelong fan of Merle Haggard,” Jackson said. “We’ll have eight different bands do two or three songs and the tribute band (The Hagfest All-Star Band) that features Steve and Keith will play for the other half of the show. It’s always special when Keith and Steve play since they started playing together when they were about 19 years old.”

Starkey and Niehenke only perform together annually at Hagfest. “This is all we have with each other, and we try to make the best of it,” Starkey said. “I’m just thankful that Rusty organizes this every year. He does such an amazing job.”

The inaugural Hagfest was held in 2018 at the Roadhouse in Spokane Valley. The Bing Crosby Theater hosted the event in 2019. Hagfest was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021 at the Lake City Center in Coeur d’Alene. The Coeur d’Alene Casino hosted in 2022.

“And we’re at another different venue and we’re excited about being at the Fox since we’re in downtown Spokane,” Jackson said. “Merle’s songs never get old.”

Starkey believes the key to Haggard’s timeless songs is that they’re relatable. “People can understand Merle’s songs since they’re songs that are for the common man,” Starkey said.

But they were penned by an uncommon singer-songwriter, Jackson, 66, believes. “Merle was definitely different,” Jackson said. “I remember listening to Merle sing (his anti-marijuana anthem) ‘Okie From Muskogee’ when I was 12 and I didn’t understand it. But then I heard that Merle wrote it when he was high. It’s part of the Merle lore. This is a guy that should never be forgotten.”