Man who pleaded guilty to killing mother found dead in jail cell

A 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty last week to killing his mother died Wednesday in his Pend Oreille County Jail cell.

Jacob Mitchell was the only one in the cell when he was found unresponsive, according to a Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Corrections and medical staff were unable to revive Mitchell. The cause and manner of Mitchell’s death is under investigation.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to murder March 30 after being arrested in February 2022. Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell, 64, was found in her home, 125 S. Fea Ave., with a gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents.

Mitchell called 911 after the shooting and told dispatchers “I hurt my mother” and “I shot her,” documents say. When police asked what happened, Mitchell said, “I don’t know, I lost my mind,” and later, “I had to do what I had to do.”

Mitchell was scheduled to be sentenced May 4 for second-degree murder.