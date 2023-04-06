Minuteman Press acquires WrapCo Signs & Wraps

Commercial printer Minuteman Press-Spokane Valley has announced its purchase of WrapCo Signs & Wraps, a Spokane company that uses vinyl wraps for signs and advertising.

The purchase follows Minuteman Press’ acquisition last year of another longtime printing services company, Lancer Ltd.

WrapCo, at 6463 N. Perry St. No. K, has been operating for about 10 years.

The company was owned by Rob and Audra White, Minuteman owner Tony Bise said in a news release.

“Rob and Audra have built a solid wrap and signage business with a strong reputation for service and quality,” Bise said in the release.

“We are really pleased that Audra has agreed to stay on with us for a period of time to help with client introductions and transitions.”

Former WrapCo clients can expect service and installation operations to be conducted at the site of Minuteman Press, 10020 E. Montgomery Drive in Spokane Valley.

The 15,000-square-foot shop was acquired as part of the Lancer merger.

“It saddens us greatly to move on, but we are blessed to have this opportunity at this time,” Rob White said.

Minuteman Press is a full-service printing and marketing company headquartered in New York with more than 1,000 independently owned and operated franchise locations worldwide.

The franchise owned by Troy and Collette Bise is located at 111 N. Vista Road.