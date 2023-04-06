Reports: Former Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard’s brother Ryan entering transfer portal

The transfer portal continues to see a flood of new names, including one that should be familiar to Gonzaga basketball followers.

Creighton sophomore point guard Ryan Nembhard, younger brother of former GU standout Andrew Nembhard, is expected to enter his name in the portal, according to multiple reports.

Nembhard was productive in two seasons with the Bluejays, who reached the Elite Eight before falling to San Diego State 57-56.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Nembhard has started all 64 of his career games while averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He made 47.1% of his attempts inside the arc, 33.7% on 3s and 81.6% at the free-throw line.

The last time a Nembhard entered the transfer portal it couldn’t have worked out better for Gonzaga. Andrew was a two-year starter at Florida before transferring to Gonzaga, where he averaged 10.5 points and 5.1 assists.

Ryan will likely attract interest from numerous big-name programs as one of the top point guards in the portal. Gonzaga and Arizona, led by former Zags assistant Tommy Lloyd, whose recruiting efforts helped bring Andrew to GU, are among the potential destinations for the younger Nembhard, according to ESPN.

Kerr Kriisa, a two-year starter at point for Arizona, has announced he’s transferring to West Virginia.

Creighton and Gonzaga both won two NCAA Tournament games last month at Ball Arena in Denver to advance to the Sweet 16. Nembhard hit four 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Bluejays past Baylor in the round of 32. A few hours later, Gonzaga edged TCU 84-81.

Nembhard said he was planning to call Andrew, who is starting for the Indiana Pacers in his rookie season, shortly after Creighton’s first-round win over North Carolina State. The younger Nembhard is familiar with Gonzaga’s facilities and players.

“I went down there like twice in the summer before I went to (Creighton) and then last year,” Ryan said of GU. “I’m cool with all of them. I watch them here and there” on television.

Nembhard followed in his brother’s footsteps and played for prep power Montverde Academy in Florida.

Ryan is one of three Bluejays to enter to the portal, including guard Ben Shtolzberg, who was teammates with incoming GU recruit Dusty Stromer at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, California.

Gonzaga had a 59-5 record in Andrew Nembhard’s two years. The Zags were 31-0 before losing to Baylor in the 2021 national championship game.