Spokane fighter Michael Chiesa works on ‘big picture,’ finds role as broadcaster between UFC bouts

By Charlotte McKinley For The Spokesman-Review

Despite the news that he would not be fighting on the Ultimate Fighting Championship 287 card, Michael Chiesa (18-6) is still looking forward to getting back into the cage.

Chiesa’s last UFC fight was against Sean Brady (15-1) in November 2021 and ended with Chiesa losing via unanimous decision. After suffering from a back injury due to a weightlifting accident, Chiesa has been out of the cage for a couple of years, but that hasn’t prevented him from working with the UFC as a broadcaster.

“Once I got to the UFC, it kind of clicked in my head, like there’s so many more opportunities,” said Chiesa, a Shadle Park High graduate. “I (wanted) to be more than a fighter.”

His broadcast career started during his time on the Ultimate Fighter, exposing him to the lights and cameras. He felt comfortable and mentioned to now-lead commentator Jon Anik that he would like to do more than just fight.

After the seed was planted, UFC Hall of Famer and former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took to Chiesa.

One night in 2016, Cormier took Chiesa to dinner, introducing him to the head of production for the UFC, Zach Candido.

“I had this chance to sit right next to Zach and say, ‘Dude, give me a shot. You know, just give me a chance. I won’t let you down,’ ” Chiesa said. “And you know, it worked out.”

Chiesa debuted as a desk analyst on the UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Till card in 2018. Since then, he has regularly analyzed fights for the promotion, going so far as to have a podcast that previews and recaps the pay-per-view UFC cards with former Top-10 UFC Lightweight Paul Felder.

“When I work as an analyst, it gives me the ability to find the balance between being objective and subjective,” Chiesa said. “I’ve found out ways to study fights (and) study people that I could potentially fight, and take myself out of the equation to really see where their strengths and weaknesses lie.”

In addition to commentating, Chiesa recently married his longtime girlfriend, Kelsi Jo.

“It’s been the best thing that ever happened to me,” Chiesa said.

Classifying himself as having a “live-fast, die-hard” type mentality before getting married, he says he has more of a purpose in life.

“Having somebody else, now I want to do better things for myself. I want to do better things in my life,” he said. “I think more about the big picture, and that’s been very beneficial for me. It’s made me have to step up as an athlete (and) as a man.”

Whether they’ll have children is a future decision.

“It’s definitely one of the things where like, ‘Maybe we’ll cross that bridge when I hang (the gloves) up,’ ” Chiesa said. “But for the time being, it’s just not the right moment for me.”

Chiesa was set to make his return to the cage on Saturday against Li Jingliang (19-8) in a welterweight bout. Because of a spinal injury, Jingliang was forced to pull out of the fight, leaving Chiesa without an opponent.

According to Rick Little, his coach and owner of Sik Jitsu Fighting Systems, they knew about Jingliang pulling out several weeks before the start of the fight and tried to find a replacement.

“We got a list of fighters that (the UFC) thought might do it,” Little said. “None of them ended up being available or taking it, for whatever reason. I don’t know all of the details.”

Chiesa and Little are not in a major hurry to rebook a fight.

“We can do another (fight) camp,” Little said. “We can wait a few extra months. It’s all about opponents that gets you up in the morning and gets you excited.”

Chiesa is finishing off his fight camp as he would if he were still fighting on Saturday.

“He’s basically on vacation, and hopefully, he’s gaining weight and eating and treating his body right for going through a brutal (fight) camp,” Little said. “That’s fine, because once you’re in this kind of shape, we can turn around in a week or two and get right back to it.”

Despite this hiccup, Little is confident that when Chiesa steps back into the cage, he will again prove himself to be a title contender.

“It’s been a long time since I competed,” Chiesa said. “So I’m anxious to get back in there.”