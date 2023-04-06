Stream on Demand: Kathryn Hahn channels Cheryl Strayed in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Clare (Katharine Hahn, right) grapples with whether or not she wants to become Sugar as she reels from trouble at work and with Rae (Tanzyn Crawford) in “Tiny Beautiful Things,” on Hulu. (Elizabeth Morris/Hulu)

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

A struggling writer (Kathryn Hahn) finds success as an advice columnist while her own personal life is falling apart in “Tiny Beautiful Things” (TV-MA), a limited series based on the book by Cheryl Strayed. As she works through the problems of her readers and her difficult relationship with her daughter (Tanzyn Crawford), she flashes back on her troubled relationship with her mother (Merrit Wever). Fans of Strayed may recognize the name of the advice column: Dear Sugar, the very name the author used in her own regular column. (Hulu)

Two strangers (Steven Yuen and Ali Wong) spiral after a near-collision sends them on an escalating cycle of revenge in “Beef: Season 1” (TV-MA). The half-hour dark comedy spins the road rage into a feud that becomes an outlet from the tensions of their own personal lives. (Netflix)

The international war thriller “Transatlantic: Season 1” (Germany, TV-MA, with subtitles) dramatizes the real-life efforts of American journalist Varian Fry (Cory Michael Smith) to help thousands of refugees flee Europe in the early years of World War II. (Netflix)

The second season of the musical spoof “Schmigadoon!” (TV-14) sends our couple (Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong) to Schmicago to experience the more adult world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field star as lifelong friends who go on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl in “80 For Brady” (2023, PG-13). Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, and Brady play themselves in the comedy, which is inspired by a true story. (Paramount+)

International pick: Based on a true story, the limited series “The Good Mothers” (Italy, not rated, with subtitles) chronicles the efforts of a young prosecutor (Barbara Chichiarelli) to take down the Calabrian mob with the help of the women oppressed by the mob culture. (Hulu)

Classic picks: Alfred Hitchcock helped transform the horror film with “Psycho” (1960, R), which shocked audiences on its release and influenced filmmakers for decades, and then rocked it again with “The Birds” (1963). (Netflix)

Netflix

A lonely boy befriends a mythical creature in the family friendly adventure “Chupa” (2013, PG), starring Demián Bichir and Christian Slater.

Hulu

In “Reginald the Vampire: Season 1” (TV-14), a newly turned young man (Jacob Batalon) is fat-shamed in his new world of beautiful and vain vampires.

Amazon Prime Video

A passenger (Dennis Quaid) must land an airplane and save his family when their pilot dies mid-flight in “On a Wing and a Prayer” (2023, PG), based on a true story.

Billy Eichner writes and stars in “Bros” (2022, R), the first romantic comedy about a gay couple produced by a major studio.

Disney+

The sports drama “The Crossover: Season 1” (TV-PG) follows the journeys of teenage twin brothers and basketball phenoms on and off the court.

Paramount +

The musical prequel “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Season 1” (TV-14) follows four girls at Rydell High School.

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at https://streamondemandathome.com.