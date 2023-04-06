Washington State spring camp: Cougars have options at wide receiver, tight end

PULLMAN – New playmakers are emerging in Washington State’s rebuilt receiving corps.

The Cougars lost their top four receivers after the 2022 season but restocked the position group with a few experienced transfers, a big-play threat from the junior-college ranks and a true freshman who enrolled early and is showing promise at spring camp.

Several position battles are underway at WSU, and the competition at wide receiver might be the deepest and most tightly contested.

Asked to name newcomers who have stood out through eight days of spring ball, WSU coach Jake Dickert pointed to three receivers – JC transfer DT Sheffield, former Fresno State standout Josh Kelly and rookie Carlos Hernandez.

“DT Sheffield has been a really bright spot in our offense,” Dickert said Thursday of the 5-foot-10, 172-pound slotback, who had more than 2,000 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns over the past three seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College. “Who’s going to pick up the slack in the slot? He’s done a good job of making some big, explosive plays. Today, we finally saw him do some things with the ball in his hands, making some people miss.”

Sheffield has been a reliable target this spring on deep passes down the sideline. During a full-team stretch of practice Thursday at Gesa Field, he beat a defender off the line and hauled in a 20-yard TD catch.

Later in the live-tackling period of team drills, Sheffield showed off his footwork in the open field, evading defenders for extra yardage after catching short passes. Sheffield, who was named offensive player of the day after the session, is making an early case for a starting job at one of the two slot positions left vacant when Renard Bell and Robert Ferrel graduated.

Kelly has “brought a lot of consistency to our outside wide receiver play,” Dickert said. The 6-1, 190-pound junior is settling in with WSU’s starting unit. Whether on vertical routes downfield or midrange crossing patterns, Kelly has a knack for getting open. He’s been proficient in red-zone situations on quick slants and fade routes to the back corner of the end zone.

“He can take it down the field, but his intermediate route-running and his power game, and his possession game (have been impressive),” Dickert said of Kelly, who totaled 1,315 yards in 25 games for Fresno State between 2020-22. “We’re going to need him a lot in the red zone.”

Hernandez wrapped up his studies at Monrovia High in Southern California and joined WSU early, looking to “get a head start on everything,” he said. The 6-foot, 180-pounder has risen on WSU’s depth chart this spring.

“Coming out of high school, I didn’t expect to get this many reps, but it’s just a blessing to be here and get an opportunity,” Hernandez said.

Playing primarily with the Cougars’ second unit, Hernandez has made a number of highlight-reel plays, including a 50-yard sideline reception Thursday.

“He’s not just going to be competing. He’s going to be competing to play a ton of minutes,” Dickert said.

Six other receivers seem to be in the mix for first- and second-team responsibilities.

Veteran Lincoln Victor is an early favorite to start. Victor had a down year last season, but he’s been a consistent weapon on short and intermediate routes during spring camp.

Junior UNLV transfer Kyle Williams has been a first-teamer for most of the spring. He was a limited participant Thursday, so sophomore returner Tsion Nunnally shouldered starting reps at outside receiver. Sophomores Orion Peters and Leyton Smithson are rotating in with the first and second units. San Jose State transfer Isaiah Hamilton also has a chance to work into the rotation.

WSU’s offense typically includes four receivers, but the Cougars might play with three on the field more often this year. WSU is asking its tight ends to take on expanded duties in new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s modified Air Raid.

The Cougars reintroduced tight ends last season after 10 years. In 2022, tight ends were mostly used as extra blockers. Now, they’ll play a more significant role as receivers.

“The biggest thing is, let’s leave them on the field,” Dickert said of the tight ends. “They can flex out. Last year, we were worried about having them in space.

“(Having tight ends on the field) gives you a lot of different wrinkles that we’re using right now.”

WSU is evaluating four tight ends – juniors Cooper Mathers and Billy Riviere III, sophomore Andre Dollar and senior Cameron Johnson. Riviere, a blocking specialist, was WSU’s top TE last season. But Mathers has been the best of the bunch this spring.

A capable blocker at 6-2 and 230 pounds, Mathers has also been effective as a receiver. Mathers, who switched to TE from linebacker last spring, appeared in six games last year and caught one pass.

“Cooper Mathers, he’s finally healthy,” Dickert said. “At fall camp (last year), he had all these injury issues and we were kind of working through things. ‘Coop’ is finally to the point where he’s playing really, really good football.”

Johnson played in one game last year after transferring in from El Camino (California) College. Dollar, out of Oklahoma, appeared in seven games as a true freshman last season.

“Those guys gotta earn it,” Dickert said. “Billy is showing that he can play out in space. Cam Johnson is very natural out there. Obviously, ‘Coop.’ And Andre Dollar is coming into his own. I think it’s a confidence that coach Arbuckle has in our tight ends and how versatile they can be, and allowing them to go show they can do it. It’s been a big point of emphasis as we’ve gone throughout the spring.”

Midway through spring camp, the Cougars are still looking for players to separate in position battles at linebacker and nickel. Dickert expects those competitions to proceed into the fall.

“We’ve got a driven team, we’ve got a young team and I think we’ve got a lot of guys, through competition, that know they gotta come each and every day and go earn a spot,” Dickert said. “It’s a coach’s dream to be out here and watch all those competitive battles happen.”

Four linebackers in line for playing time

Kyle Thornton, an outside linebacker, earned defensive player of the day honors following the two-hour practice, which Dickert called the team’s “most physical” session of spring camp “by far.” Thornton made a couple of stops near the line of scrimmage during a full-speed, 11-on-11 period at the end of the day.

“Kyle Thornton is one of our most consistent, tough, smart, hard-working players,” Dickert said.

Thornton and Maryland transfer Ahmad McCullough are neck and neck for the first-team gig at outside linebacker.

“Ahmad has those flashes of brilliance,” Dickert said. “He’s gotta keep working through his consistency, but his athleticism shows. His blitzing ability and his pass coverage is really standing out.”

Senior Texas transfer Devin Richardson has taken a firm hold of the first-team spot at middle linebacker.

“I can run, I’m physical and I like to lead,” Richardson said earlier this week. “When I was younger, I played quarterback, so I have a knack for leading and vocalizing.”

Redshirt freshman Hudson Cedarland is shouldering second-team reps.

“Devin’s been consistent,” Dickert said. “(Cedarland), watching some of the tape, had a big, explosive tackle. He can really move and his confidence is growing.”

Minimal separation at nickel

Third-year Cougar Chris Jackson, JC transfer Kapena Gushiken and sophomore Jackson Lataimua are sharing first-team reps at nickel.

Jackson was a reserve cornerback last season. Lataimua served on special teams. Gushiken played at Saddleback (California) College and came to WSU as a top-10 JC cornerback in the nation, per ESPN. Gushiken, showing promise at recent practices, appears to be a strong open-field tackler.

“(The competition at nickel) will go a long way, but these guys are working their tails off,” Dickert said. “I think Kapena is finally starting to feel comfortable. You see him making some explosive, live tackles and some good coverage reps.”

The No. 2 cornerback position belongs to Cam Lampkin, who played sparingly off the bench last season.

“I think the game has slowed down for him,” Dickert said.

Redshirt freshman Javan Robinson is also vying for time. Robinson leads the defense in interceptions at spring camp.

“I’m not going to say that it’s something that’s going to be given to me,” Lampkin said. “I feel like everyone is going to push me to work for it.”