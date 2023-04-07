Gonzaga in top four for Cal Baptist transfer guard Taran Armstrong

Cal Baptist transfer Taran Armstrong lists Gonzaga among his top four.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound sophomore point guard earned second-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors after pacing the Lancers in scoring (11.3) and leading the WAC in assists (5.0) last season.

The Australian native averaged 10.5 points and a conference-leading 6.3 assists to earn WAC Freshman of the Year honors.

Armstrong is considering Gonzaga, Creighton, Xavier and Providence, according to On3.com.

Armstrong and incoming Gonzaga freshman forward Alex Toohey played together at the Australian Institute of Sport and on the Australian national team in the 2021 Asia Cup qualifier. Toohey, who was 16 at the time, was the team’s youngest member.

Armstrong, a pass-first point guard, started 58 of 59 career games at Cal Baptist, which finished 17-16 overall and 8-10 in the WAC last season. He’s made nearly 48% of his attempts inside the arc, but just under 31% on 3-pointers in each of his two seasons. He’s connected on 65.3% at the free-throw line.

Armstrong led the Lancers in minutes per game (29.5) while averaging 4.5 rebounds. He had four games with at least 20 points, including a career-best 25 vs. Southern Utah.

Armstrong played two seasons with older brother Tre, a 6-5, 210-pound guard. Tre averaged 6.8 points as a senior last season after scoring in double figures in 2021 and ’22.