‘It’s been a long offseason’: Eastern Washington opens spring camp eager to amend 2022 season

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

The first day of spring football always brings new hope and joy – especially to the Eastern Washington Eagles, who would like to disregard the trials of the 2022 season.

For the first time since 2006, the Eagles did not finish with a winning record.

But as the Eagles jogged out onto their red turf on a rainy Friday afternoon at Roos Field for the first spring practice, it was with rejuvenation and a sense of continuity.

“It’s been a long offseason,” junior wide receiver Efton Chism III said. “We’re just trying to get out there and start throwing the ball around again. I think we’re all excited, especially me. Looking forward to it.”

The long offseason included spending extra time in the gym with his teammates, just throwing the ball around with the guys when the field was inaccessible due to the snow.

One of those guys is incumbent quarterback Kekoa Visperas. The redshirt sophomore from Spanaway, Washington, played in four games, starting one, a season ago.

Two transfers, juniors Jared Taylor and Michael Wortham, will be taking snaps this spring as well.

“I’m excited for Kekoa and Jared and Mike,” Chism said. “It’ll be a fun competition. We’ll see how they do out there today, especially in the rain.

“You know, I think Kekoa has a great opportunity to be really good, so we’ll see how the other guys do and how they push him.”

This time a season ago, head coach Aaron Best was looking at a substantial roster overhaul and a new coordinator to run his offense and defense.

On Friday, the Eagles saw seven starters on either side of the ball putting in work with the rest of the team.

Chism is more than ready to see old faces but also to see the young guys and what they can do.

“We get the opportunity to help the younger guys out and then even when more guys show up on campus for camp, we get to help them out, too,” Chism said. “So that’ll be a blessing for us, but it’s more we’re excited to just get out and play again. “Experience this, experience that, but it’s more just we are ready to play.”

One of the more difficult aspects of spring football is how teams keep motivation high when there is no game to play on Saturdays.

Leadership helps .

“You have to lead and just have energy all the time, because as soon as the leaders’ energy goes down, then the rest of the team is going to go down with you,” Chism said. “I’m going to be high energy all camp, just trying to get people to be the best they can be.”

Eastern has 13 practice days scheduled between Friday and April 23. On April 28, the annual Red-White game will take place at 5 p.m.

All practices will be at 3 p.m. except Saturdays, when practices are scheduled for 10 a.m.

Friday’s practice was in helmets but no pads, as Best slowly works the team back into shape.

“I think it is a good way to start things out with helmets only, get some timing down,” Best said. “You don’t need to bang right away. These guys have been off the gridiron for a long time.”

After Saturday’s practice, EWU will take Sunday off before a padded practice on Monday.

“Three practices in four days, it’ll be different than what we’ve done over the last three months,” Best said. “So getting our bodies ready and able, and be able to be flexible practice-wise if we have guys down, to be able to kind of tweak and change things up to make sure we get the most out of our practices for our kids.”