Julio Rodriguez hits 30th career homer as Mariners rally to beat Guardians

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

CLEVELAND – Some Mariners players dressed quickly, eager to exit Progressive Field and have a normal dinner somewhere downtown. Others relaxed by their lockers, consuming the clubhouse meal and trying to get warm after spending the better part of their day in frigid temperatures in high 30s, made worse by the wind off Lake Erie that seemed cut through their layers of clothing and into their bones.

But in the bowels of the stadium, Julio Rodriguez was in the weight room, moving iron and powering through a workout that left him dripping with sweat.

“I’ve got to,” he joked about his postgame lifting session. “That ball barely got out. I gotta put some muscle on.”

That ball he was referring to was a towering two-run homer in the sixth inning that cut through a wind that seemed to be swirling and rarely in the hitters’ favor on Friday afternoon.

The blast, his second homer of the season and the 30th of his young career, capped a five-run, two-inning comeback in an eventual 5-3 victory for the Mariners, ruining the Guardians’ home opener.

“Off the bat, I thought it was long gone,” Rodriguez said.

The bat flip following the swing was pronounced and Rodriguez didn’t spend much time watching it, instead beginning his trot to first base. But the wind dulled the ball’s path and it barely got over the railing on the high wall in left field.

“The guys showed me the video afterward and was like, ‘Oh man, that barely went out,’ ” he said.

As Rodriguez stood in the on-deck circle and watched J.P. Crawford tie the game at 3 with his second RBI double off Cleveland starter Aaron Civale, he knew he would be facing a different pitcher.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona called on side-arming right-hander Nick Sandlin.

“He has a pretty good slider and he goes to it a lot,” Rodriguez said. “I was locked in. I knew what he was going to try to do. I was ready for that. I was really happy with just delivering for the team, especially when we’ve been missing that.”

After falling behind 0-2, Rodriguez fouled off multiple sliders and showed discipline to not chase pitches out of the zone, finally getting a 2-2 slider he could handle.

“He covers the breaking ball, the heater, it doesn’t really matter,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s just got that kind of talent when he barrels it up. The ball jumps off the bat.”

Rodriguez is the fastest player in Mariners history to reach 30 career homers, achieving it in 140 games, surpassing Jim Presley’s 156 games.

Following a dismal homestand where the Mariners went 2-5, a victory to start their first road trip was welcomed if not much-needed. When Cal Raleigh was incredulous with himself and a late-throwing error that led to a loss vs. the Angels, Rodriguez walked by and said, “Tomorrow is a new day and a new game.”

“I just feel like baseball is so hard and I know all of us prepare ourselves the best we can every single day,” Rodriguez said. “If something happens and we don’t deliver, we can’t get down on ourselves. Why would be down when it’s just the first home homestand and we all know it’s a long road. It’s a marathon. We’re not running sprints here.”

Down 3-0 and doing little against Civale and his assortment of off-speed pitches, the Mariners finally got going in the fifth inning.

Cooper Hummel led off the inning with crisp single to right field – his first hit as a Mariner. He showed off his better than average speed, scoring from first base on Crawford’s double into the left-field corner for Seattle’s first run of the game. Ty France cut the lead to 3-2 with a crisp two-out single to left field that scored Crawford easily.

In the sixth inning, Jarred Kelenic hustled for a double on a line drive to right-center, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Crawford’s hard double to right-center off Civale that tied the game.

The Mariners got outstanding relief work as Penn Murfee, Trevor Gott, Matt Brash, Andres Munoz and Paul Sewald each put up a scoreless inning.

Seattle got a short and inefficient start from Logan Gilbert in his second outing of the season.

Gilbert pitched four innings, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Both walks issued by Gilbert ended up scoring runs, which is something that has eaten at Servais over the eight games of the season.

Perhaps more concerning was that Gilbert, after a difficult first inning where he threw 23 pitches and allowed three straight one-out hits for a run, seemed to labor through the third and fourth inning. His fastball velocity, which started out at 94-96 mph in the early innings dipped to 91-93 mph in the last innings.

“I was wondering about that,” Gilbert said. “It could be the rhythm and sync, stuff like that because out of the gate it felt good and had a little bit more on it. I’ll probably look at video because I don’t know if it’s cause of the cold or just where I’m at with my release point.”

Gilbert said there wasn’t any physical ailments, eschewing any fan fears about having a similar issue to Robbie Ray.

“I felt fine,” he said. “I felt the same.”

In the third inning, a four-pitch walk to Amed Rosario with one out proved costly. He would later score on Josh Bell’s two-out single to right field.

In the fourth inning, Gilbert issued a one-out walk to Andres Gimenez and then allowed him to steal second with frightening ease. That extra base proved costly when Myles Straw singled to center to score Gimenez and make it 3-0.