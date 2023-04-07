Man shoots and kills alleged burglar in Coeur d’Alene shopping center parking lot; shooter then hit by vehicle
April 7, 2023 Updated Fri., April 7, 2023 at 7:35 p.m.
A man shot and killed an alleged burglar Friday in a Coeur d’Alene shopping center parking lot.
Initial information indicated a male was burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot near Michael’s on Canfield Avenue off U.S. Highway 95, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police Department news release.
A man armed with a handgun confronted the suspected burglar. The burglar got into a vehicle and, after some commands from the armed man, started accelerating toward the man, police said.
The armed man ended up on the hood of the driver’s vehicle and fired several times at the driver, hitting him at least once while the driver was accelerating. The driver crashed into a parked vehicle, throwing the armed man off the hood.
The driver got out of the vehicle and was on the ground when officers arrived. Officers provided medical aid to both males before Coeur d’Alene Fire Department paramedics took over and took both to Kootenai Heath.
The driver died at the hospital. The condition of the armed man was unknown, police said.
Police are investigating.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.