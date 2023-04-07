New Mexico police fatally shoot man after responding to wrong house

By Amanda Holpuch New York Times

New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting by police officers in Farmington, New Mexico, after the officers responded to the wrong house for a domestic violence call Wednesday night, officials said.

Farmington Police Department officers were responding to a call at 5308 Valley View Ave. in Farmington, a city in the rural northwest corner of New Mexico, but knocked on the front door at 5305 Valley View Ave. instead, the State Police said.

Police officers fatally shot Robert Dotson, 52, after they “mistakenly approached” his home around 11:30 p.m. and he opened his screen door armed with a handgun, the New Mexico State Police said in a statement Thursday.

Dotson’s wife, who was not named, then fired from the house’s doorway with a handgun, investigators said, and the police fired back. She put down the gun once she realized the people outside were police officers.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe apologized for the fatal shooting in a video statement Thursday, saying he was “heartbroken.”

“I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family,” he said. “There’s nothing I can say that will make this better.”

Hebbe said the police department would release body camera footage from the shooting in the next week.

He said that after Dotson opened his front door, “a chaotic scene” followed, “with officers retreating and opening fire.”

Shanice Gonzales, a spokesperson for the Farmington Police Department, said Friday that three officers were involved in the shooting and were on paid administrative leave. She declined to say how many officers had fired a weapon until after the State Police investigation was complete.

She said that a few hours after the initial call, police investigated the initial domestic violence call that had prompted the police response and “everyone was OK.”

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau, which is part of the State Police, said Thursday that it was still investigating the shooting, and did not offer a timeline for how long it might take.

Dotson’s wife could not immediately be reached Friday.

She was not injured and has not been charged with a crime. The police officers involved in the shooting were also not injured.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.