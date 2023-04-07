The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
48°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police arrest woman accused of Garland arson, attempted murder

April 7, 2023 Updated Fri., April 7, 2023 at 6:56 p.m.

Spokane firefighters gather in the front yard after a suspicious blaze near the corner of Wall Street and Garland Avenue sent a woman to the hospital, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Spokane firefighters gather in the front yard after a suspicious blaze near the corner of Wall Street and Garland Avenue sent a woman to the hospital, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy this photo
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A woman accused of setting a Garland Neighborhood apartment building on fire, seriously injuring a woman, endangering others and killing multiple pets, was arrested Friday.

Jennifer Barden, 36, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson and six counts of first-degree assault, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Members of Spokane police’s Special Investigative Unit, Violent Crimes Task Force and SWAT surrounded a home Friday on the 3000 block of North Nelson Street after receiving a tip from a community member about Barden’s whereabouts. Barden surrendered when police arrived at the home.

Spokane police and fire crews responded to the blaze the morning of March 23 at 3910 N. Wall St., one-half block north of Garland Avenue, police said. Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside the home. She was taken to the hospital. 

Heather Hall, a resident of the five-unit apartment building, said smoke destroyed all of her family’s belongings, and everyone in the building was displaced by the fire.

Hall said she rescued her 3-month-old son from their apartment while her fiancé tried putting the fire out and knocked on doors to try to get everybody out . 

Barden was listed in the Spokane County Jail Friday night with a $500,000 bond. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety