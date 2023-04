Toyota to sell 1.5 million EVs by 2026, roll out 10 new models

By Nicholas Takahashi </p><p>and Supriya Singh Bloomberg

Toyota’s new chief executive officer, Koji Sato, unveiled the beginnings of a long-awaited plan to electrify the automaker’s vehicle lineup during his first press conference, but stopped short of outlining concrete steps about how exactly the company will match its EV rivals abroad.

The Japanese automaker, often describing itself as a mobility company whose wish is to change the future of cars, on Friday said it will release 10 new EV models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million battery electric vehicles annually while “strengthening hybrids and plug-in hybrids” to honor its pledge to halve emissions by 2035 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

“We must first do what we can and start by electrifying,” Sato said in his first public appearance since becoming CEO and president on April 1.

But he didn’t fully embrace a 100% electric future as many other automakers have done, with several slides during Friday’s presentation reinforcing Toyota’s strategy of taking a multipathway approach to carbon neutrality.

In developed markets, Toyota’s plan is to enhance the performance of its bZ series of EVs and in North America, have a locally produced battery SUV by 2025 as well as increase battery plant production.

In China, it plans to add two locally developed electric models by 2024. In Asia more broadly, Toyota will also focus on battery pickup trucks and compact electric cars.

Building a dedicated EV production platform from scratch while navigating lingering pandemic measures, supply chain snags and semiconductor shortages is top priority for Toyota as Sato looks to shepherd the Japanese carmaker, which expects to produce as many as 10.6 million cars this year, into a new age of electrification and intelligent vehicles.

“I thought they would talk about Toyota’s values, manufacturing and kaizen in a general way, but it was nice to know the company’s stance on electrification, intelligence and diversification,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said, referring to the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement.

“They surprisingly talked about things that they might have been planning and thinking, but never really revealed.”

As the world’s biggest car manufacturer, with some 370,000 staff globally, and Japan’s largest employer, Toyota’s plans to decarbonize are paramount for the island nation’s mission of slashing emissions, phasing out fossil fuels and mitigating climate change.

Toyota was at pains to point out during the 90-minute press conference that while it sees carbon as the enemy, it’s important to not leave anyone behind in the shift to a greener future.

The 53-year-old, who previously led Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus and its motor sport division Gazoo Racing, said in February he would take an “EV first” approach, vowing to overhaul battery production and manufacturing platforms by 2026 with Lexus as the plan’s centerpiece.

The realigned plan, when it’s announced in its entirety, will likely place Toyota in more direct competition with the two biggest players in the global EV arena: Elon Musk’s Tesla and China’s BYD.