A Grip on Sports: There is something to be said about April showers bringing the players that bloom next season

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s not often the weather in Spokane seems much more inviting than the weather in Georgia. But that certainly was the case this yesterday afternoon and this morning – it’s raining like Seattle as far as we can tell – from the Masters.

•••••••

• We just watched Tiger Woods finish his second round at Augusta. He bogied 17 and 18, and may miss the cut at plus-3. He needs Sungjae Im or Justin Thomas to make a bogey on the way in to ensure he’ll play the rest of the weekend. We’ll let you know how it goes but our money would be on one of them opening the door. The weather is that bad.

Meanwhile, we’ll keep our eyes on the trees. If you didn’t know, at least a couple fell Friday afternoon as awful weather swept through the course. The video was incredible, mainly in the fact that no one was injured. We’re guessing an arborist, or an army of them, was walking the grounds in the rain overnight, checking out the rest of the forest pine forest that gives the course its fantastic framing.

• Metaphorically, rain is the perfect college basketball weather report. April brings a flood of roster change these days.

The latest in our area? That would be Big Sky Player of the Year Steele Venters moving a couple miles down the road.

Venters announced Friday he would play next season at Gonzaga, making a move, like hundreds of his brethren throughout the country. His trek might be one of the shortest, sure, at 19.2 miles, but in many other ways, it is a long, long journey.

Take home crowds. The Zags always play in front of 6,000 fans, about a quarter of them students who make the place an incredible home-court advantage. Eastern? It’s different. It may not be as quiet as JFK Memorial Library, but it’s certainly not a decibel-meter challenging place.

TV? Every game Gonzaga plays is broadcast either locally or nationally. Its facilities are among the best in the country. The nonconference schedule is dotted with the nation’s best. The NCAA tourney is a given, not just making it but playing on the second weekend or longer. Those are the differences between a high major and a mid-one.

Venters made an official visit Thursday but, when we talked earlier in the week, it was obvious he would be committing if the Zags offered. They did. He did.

• The playing roster isn’t the only thing changing this offseason for Gonzaga. Assistant coach Roger Powell, who has been in Spokane for the typical four-year college experience, is moving on. He’s headed back to Indiana, to become head coach at Valparaiso, where he began his coaching career.

It’s a move any assistant would make, a mid-major school with a strong tradition in a location in which Powell has a history. He’ll get to call the shots for the first time in a place with a comfort factor high up the charts.

His departure adds to the uncertainty at Gonzaga this offseason. Maybe the most uncertain in Mark Few’s tenure.

It may be the new normal, but it’s quite unsettling. There have been three players with eligibility who already have made the decision to leave – Hunter Sallis, Dominick Harris and Efton Reid III. You can add Drew Timme to that list, though his circumstances are different, of course, as he and Anton Watson have played their four years. If not for the pandemic, their GU career would be over no matter what. Timme’s is. Watson? He’s not said yet but we would bet he wouldn’t be back.

Another loss is near-certain as well. Julian Strawther, who appears on most NBA mock drafts we can find, will more than likely test the waters and find them to his liking. With Rasir Bolton actually out of eligibility, there is a chance four starters, including the school’s all-time leading scorer, will not be back in the fall.

Strawther’s departure opened the door for Venters, who fits the role of a slashing wing with a strong outside shot – he made 37% of his 3-point attempts last season, just a bit behind Strawther’s 41% – who can defend well.

• Both Im and Thomas made bogies. Thomas actually bogied the final two holes and missed the cut. Im scrambled for a par on 18 after not being able to on 17. The upshot? Woods will be all over ESPN and CBS’ coverage later today and Sunday. With how hard it is raining, somewhere deep down, he may wish he had it off.

•••

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the country in football, Jon Wilner passes along a quarterback recruiting update in the Mercury News. … Washington held a scrimmage yesterday. … Oregon State has a crowded quarterback room. … Former WSU receiver Brett Bartolone is in charge of Colorado’s receivers. … An SEC transfer has fit right in at Utah. … It’s been a long journey for a USC defensive back. … Arizona has used the transfer portal on its defensive line. … In basketball news, Washington picked up a transfer from Fresno State. … An Oregon reserve is in the portal. … Tad Boyle is once again re-evaluating his Colorado roster. … One player left for Utah. … On the women’s side, the top-ranked recruit to ever pick Stanford is moving on after one season. … Colorado has lost two freshmen to the portal.

Gonzaga: Let’s start with the Powell news, shall we? We linked Theo Lawson’s story above and add it again here. … Now on to the recruiting. Venters’ commitment was Friday’s big news and we linked Theo’s story above. … But there is more. Jim Meehan has this story on Cal Baptist point guard Taran Armstrong listing the Zags in his top four. The Australian is one of the better points in the portal. He’s not one of the better shooters at that spot, though, hitting just better than 30% from beyond the arc and less than 65% from the free throw line.

EWU: Yes, the quarterback position holds the most interest this spring, as the Eagles try to determine who will hold the reins to the offense. Justin Reed was in Cheney for Friday’s practice and has this coverage. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, the big news comes from Bozeman, where Montana State basketball coach Danny Sprinkle gave his notice Friday. He’s moved on to Utah State. … Montana held its spring football game yesterday, with the offense showing out. … Sacramento State has a lot of questions with its football program.

Indians: Rain washed out Spokane’s season opener at Vancouver.

Mariners: Down three runs early, the M’s rallied behind the bottom of their lineup and finally took a 5-3 victory thanks in large part to Julio Rodriguez’s two-run home run. … The win spoiled the Guardians’ home opener.

Sounders: It’s early but Seattle has a chance to take over the West’s top spot with a win against St. Louis.

Kraken: The playoffs are a given. In the NHL, they are quite different than the regular season. Intense. Riveting. Much more fun.

Masters: Brooks Koepka insinuated this week he may not have left for the LIV Tour if he didn’t think his body had broken down to such an extent, he wouldn’t be able to compete on a weekly basis. He’s healthy again. And it shows, as he leads after two rounds. … Yep, the trees are a worry when the wind comes up.

•••

• That’s it for us today. Tomorrow is Easter. We have young children on our block again for the first time in decades. We may just brew a cup of coffee, pull out a lawn chair and watch them hunt for eggs. We have our money on the one young man who races around the cul de sac on his battery-powered jeep. We hope to be living someplace warm and safe when he gets his real driver’s license. Until later …