Kraken show no backing off with playoff berth clinched, batter Blackhawks

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Already playoff-bound, the Seattle Kraken let the Chicago Blackhawks have it anyway, 7-3 on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken starting goaltender Martin Jones exited with an apparent injury after the second period after making 15 saves. Philipp Grubauer took over and knocked out 11 more. There was no backup goaltender on the Kraken bench for the third.

All three Chicago goals were on Jones’ tab, plus another that was called back. It appeared the visitors had inched back within one, 5-4, with goals 1:44 apart late in the second period. The Kraken bench challenged the latter and it was determined to be offside.

The Kraken led 3-1 after one period. Eeli Tolvanen’s goal 4:48 into the game was canceled out 56 seconds later by Chicago’s Seth Jones. Seattle’s Jordan Eberle made it goals in four straight before teammate Yanni Gourde showed off his dexterity. Gourde settled a puck sailing across the goal mouth, then the second midair tap put it in.

Speaking of defensemen you don’t often see on the scoresheet, Jamie Oleksiak had assists on three of the first four Kraken goals and quickly made up the difference to his career high of 16, set last season.

Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson took an offensive zone penalty that led to a lengthy 5-on-3, during which time Chicago converted. Larsson canceled it out, though, scoring the Kraken’s fourth goal on a breakaway out of the penalty box.

Less than a minute after Larsson made it 4-2, Justin Schultz tipped a clearing attempt in front of Chicago’s net. Teammate Daniel Sprong was to his right and he sank his 21st of the season.

Looking for the goal that would put him one away from 40, Jared McCann hit the far post early in the second period. The crowd thought he had it, but with a wave of his arms, the official behind the net confirmed it hadn’t gone in.

McCann moved the shot a few inches to the left during the third period and scored his 39th, officially, to make it 6-3 and turn the game into a rout. Morgan Geekie added another with just over five minutes left in the game.

Jesper Froden took the place of Jaden Schwartz in the lineup. It was Froden’s second game action of the week. He subbed in for Oliver Bjorkstrand on Tuesday in Vancouver while Bjorkstrand returned to Seattle to be with his wife, Jill, for the birth of the couple’s first child Otto.