Man dies in suspected work accident near Spokane International Airport

A man believed to be doing maintenance work on an excavator died Friday south of the Spokane International Airport.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said crews were called a few minutes before 7 p.m. to 9624 W. Harlan Lane. They found a man in his 30s dead.

The cause of death is under investigation, but Rohrbach said foul play was not suspected.