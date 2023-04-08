Man dies in suspected work accident near Spokane International Airport
April 8, 2023 Updated Sat., April 8, 2023 at 8:11 p.m.
A man believed to be doing maintenance work on an excavator died Friday south of the Spokane International Airport.
Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said crews were called a few minutes before 7 p.m. to 9624 W. Harlan Lane. They found a man in his 30s dead.
The cause of death is under investigation, but Rohrbach said foul play was not suspected.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.