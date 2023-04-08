The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man dies in suspected work accident near Spokane International Airport

April 8, 2023 Updated Sat., April 8, 2023 at 8:11 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A man believed to be doing maintenance work on an excavator died Friday south of the Spokane International Airport.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said crews were called a few minutes before 7 p.m. to 9624 W. Harlan Lane. They found a man in his 30s dead. 

The cause of death is under investigation, but Rohrbach said foul play was not suspected. 

