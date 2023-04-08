Pope Francis decries ‘icy winds of war’ at Easter Vigil

German Press Agency

ROME – On Holy Saturday, Pope Francis celebrated the festive Easter Vigil commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Around 8,000 spectators attended the celebration, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency. In his homily, the pope condemned the “rampant injustice” and the “icy winds of war” that he said prevailed in the world.

However, he said, Easter encourages people and gives them hope.

“It motivates us to move forward, to leave behind the sense of defeat, and to look to the future with confidence because Christ is risen and has changed the course of history,” said Francis.

On the Holy Night before Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross. The ceremony sees an Easter candle be brought into St. Peter’s Basilica in complete darkness, to symbolize life without faith.

The candles of the priests and faithful are then lit to the “Lumen Christi” (Light of Christ) chant. Once bells sound, announcing that Jesus has risen, the basilica fills with light.

The pontiff, who was in hospital because of bronchitis last week and suffers from a knee condition, approached the altar in a wheelchair and remained seated throughout the Mass.

Francis baptized eight adults during the Mass, three Albanians, two people from the United States and one from Nigeria, Venezuela and Italy.

On Sunday morning, Pope Francis is expected to celebrate the Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square. Tens of thousands are once again expected to attend.