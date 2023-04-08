South Hill house fire injures two, causes $700K in damages

Plumes of smoke rose from a South Hill home Saturday afternoon as a fire hospitalized two occupants and caused an estimated $700,000 in damages.

Spokane Fire Department units were dispatched around 3:10 p.m. to the residence on the corner of East 48th Avenue and South Crestline Street, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into the residence. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 20 minutes.

Deputy Fire Chief Julie O’Berg said a man and a woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The blaze appeared to have started as a vehicle fire in the garage and spread into the home, O’Berg said. She said it appeared to be accidental. The fire department is investigating.

The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage , the release said.

One vehicle appeared to be destroyed inside the garage, and a white truck appeared to be damaged in the driveway. It’s unclear if other vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

A hair salon may have operated at the home as a “KARA’S HAIR SALON” sign was posted outside the residence.

Spokane County Fire District 8, American Medical Response and Avista Utilities also responded, according to the fire department.