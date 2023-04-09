Business beat
Sun., April 9, 2023
Engineering
Nathan Swanson has been hired as a new project engineer at Allwest Engineering. Swanson has more than 20 years in the geology and engineering fields, previously working as a contract field technician with Miller Pacific Engineering Group in California.
Health
Three employees have been promoted at Incyte Diagnostics on their executive team. Dr. Mari Patel has been promoted to the chief executive officer after previously working as the chief operations officer. Kristina Johnson has been appointed to be the chief financial officer, previously working as the interim chief financial officer. Heather Major has been promoted to chief people officer, previously working as the chief human resources officer.
Honors
Craig Howard was named the Harry E. Nelson citizen of the year by the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce. Howard works as the managing editor of the Spokane Valley Current and Liberty Lake Splash.
The Inland Empire Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers has announced two award winners. Bill Meeks received the engineer of merit award for his work with the Washington state Department of Transportation and the Inland Empire ASCE president. Kim Zentz received the distinguished career award for the many positions she has held through the years at Avista Utilities, Spokane Transit Authority, Washington State University, Urbanova Spokane and more.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.