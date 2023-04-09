The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Local business

Business beat

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Engineering

Nathan Swanson has been hired as a new project engineer at Allwest Engineering. Swanson has more than 20 years in the geology and engineering fields, previously working as a contract field technician with Miller Pacific Engineering Group in California.

Health

Three employees have been promoted at Incyte Diagnostics on their executive team. Dr. Mari Patel has been promoted to the chief executive officer after previously working as the chief operations officer. Kristina Johnson has been appointed to be the chief financial officer, previously working as the interim chief financial officer. Heather Major has been promoted to chief people officer, previously working as the chief human resources officer.

Honors

Craig Howard was named the Harry E. Nelson citizen of the year by the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce. Howard works as the managing editor of the Spokane Valley Current and Liberty Lake Splash.

The Inland Empire Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers has announced two award winners. Bill Meeks received the engineer of merit award for his work with the Washington state Department of Transportation and the Inland Empire ASCE president. Kim Zentz received the distinguished career award for the many positions she has held through the years at Avista Utilities, Spokane Transit Authority, Washington State University, Urbanova Spokane and more.

