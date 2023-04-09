Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes III will headline UFC 289

From staff reports

There will be no squabbling over contract details. Spokane native Julianna Peña and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes are ready to fight again.

Pena (12-5) and Nunes (22-5) will headline UFC 289 set for June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will mark the third time in 18 months the fighters have squared off with a world title at stake.

UFC announced the bout during the UFC 287 pay-per-view on Saturday.

Pena, 33, stunned then-champion Nunes in their first meeting at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021, scoring a win via submission in the second round to earn her first UFC championship.

Nunes, 34, was better prepared in the rematch at UFC 277 on July 30, and she regained the title with a five-round victory via unanimous decision.