Manager Robinson Cancel brings big league perspective, aspirations to Spokane Indians

Spokane Indians manager Robinson Cancel, a former big league catcher, poses at the Colorado Rockies’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday. (Cheryl Nichols/For The Spokesman-Review)

Robinson Cancel is a patient man.

He made his major league catching debut on Sept. 3, 1999, at 23 and played in 15 games through the conclusion of that season. He was sent back to the minors, though, and didn’t make another big league appearance until June 4, 2008, when he was 32, after he was called up by the New York Mets.

Now 46, Cancel hopes to get back to the big leagues as a manager or coach, but he’s happy with his new assignment as the High-A Spokane Indians’ new skipper.

Cancel guided the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies the past two seasons, including last year’s playoff season, when they finished 83-49 and reached the California League championship series.

Much of last year’s Fresno team has been promoted along with Cancel.

“We had a good group of guys that did really good last year, so we’ve got to be very excited for this season I believe,” Cancel said from the Colorado Rockies’ training complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, in March.

The minor leagues are about development, but the Rockies like to challenge their affiliates to produce winning teams and compete for championships as well.

“Yeah, I mean, (winning) is really fun,” Cancel said. “The team that we had last year was very exciting.

“And they’re gonna be pretty special, especially in the future for us in this organization.”

Cancel’s last big league game was in 2011 and his playing career ended in 2013. The Atlanta Braves hired him to manage in their system for the 2015 and ’16 seasons.

When Cancel became available, the Rockies jumped.

“His name came heavily recommended,” Chris Forbes, the Rockies’ director of player development said. “He’s a good baseball guy. Obviously, you know, catchers typically find a way to be really good baseball guys and good managers. So, he sees a lot more detail within the game, which is great.”

The Indians are Cancel’s fifth, and highest, managing assignment over the past eight years.

“I really enjoy (managing),” he said. “It’s fun, leading a group or team that in the future might be major league players. That’s a fun thing to do.”

While Cancel has aspirations, he understands his responsibilities within the organization.

“Everybody as a coach has their goals,” he said. “But at the same time, I like to develop the players that we have, and I think I’m in the right spot right now. I will do whatever the organization needs me to do. I’m here to help.”

His big league experience is beneficial in his relationship with his players. He’s been where they want to go.

“I played for a long time, and I’ll share my experience and how it was with me and how it’s done,” he said. “I think I can help them out, even the mental stuff, even though I’m not a psychologist.

“But I’ve been through so many things when I was a player, so I believe I can help them out in different ways.”

One of Cancel’s star pupils from last season making the trek with him to Spokane is Benny Montgomery, the Rockies’ No. 5-ranked prospect.

“He’s a young kid. I mean, he just came out of high school last year for his first full season,” Cancel said. “I thought he did pretty well for his first year. He’s a little bit more mature now. And he’s gonna get better as he goes. He’s got all the tools in the world, so he’s gonna be fine.”

Montgomery is known as a bit of a free spirit.

“He’s just a young kid that likes to have fun with everybody,” Cancel said. “Doesn’t matter where they come from. They just get together really well.”

Cancel was frank discussing his managerial style.

“It depends on what kind of club I get,” he said. “My first year in Fresno, I had guys that were more, you know, I would say a faster team. They could manufacture runs.

“And last year, I had more guys that can hit the ball out of the park and hit doubles. I just manage according to what I’ve got.”

Cancel will have some experienced help. This is the third season in Spokane for hitting coach Zach Osborne and pitching coach Ryan Kibler, and veteran minor league manager and coach Joe Mikulik joins the staff for the first time.

“I’ve been with Kibler before in Asheville – I had one year with him,” Cancel said. “It’s my first time with Ozzie and Mikulik, but we are getting to know each other. … We share our thoughts and what can help us as a staff to relate to the players, so they get better.

“We’ll just go out there and do our thing, to help the players get better and hopefully, we can get as many as we can called up and continue to develop.”