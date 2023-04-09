The Dirt: River Landing at Mirabeau apartments ready in June

The first apartments of the River Landing at Mirabeau project have been completed and should hit the market in June, once minor dirt and landscape work gets completed.

The project at 13809 E. Carlisle Ave. in Spokane Valley is the first phase of what eventually could include several hundred units of multifamily housing at the location, which is owned by Cowles Real Estate, a subsidiary of Cowles Co., which owns The Spokesman-Review.

Doug Yost, vice president of development and acquisition for Cowles Real Estate, said the first three apartment buildings, each containing six apartments, are completed and will hit the market soon. They were built by Baker Construction and Development, of Spokane.

“Those are one and two-bedroom apartments, between 740 and 964 square feet. Those are going to be ready to lease out in June,” Yost said.

Construction also is underway on another five buildings. Of those, four buildings are three-story apartment buildings with the same six-apartment format as recently completed buildings.

The fifth building is planned as a four-unit townhouse with two 1,500-square-foot units and two that are 1,600 square feet, Yost said. Plans call for completing those units by September.

The project architect is MMEC Architecture & Interiors, of Spokane, and the units under construction are being built by StanCraft Construction Group, of Hayden.

Cowles Real Estate recently obtained building permits from Spokane Valley to begin constructing five more four-unit townhouses.

Each has a total of 7,240 square feet and will cost about $651,500 to build, according to permit records. A contractor has not yet been identified for those units.

“Those are the five townhome buildings looking north and facing the river,” Yost said.

He hopes to start construction later this summer or early fall, with completion sometime early next year.

“We have the ability to build out to 300 or 400 units,” he said. “We’ll build this first one and work on laying out the site plan for the next one. We’ll probably build them in units of 50 or 60.”

Action Materials plans new location

Action Materials, which sells and hauls crushed rock, topsoil, garden soil and other landscaping materials, has begun the process to build a new location at 8575 W. Westbow Blvd. west of Spokane.

Action Materials currently has locations at 10710 S. Cheney Spokane-Road; 9518 S. Grove Road in Spokane; 7107 E. Spangle Waverly Road near Spangle; and 53847 State Highway 2 in Reardan.

Plans call for building a 40,000-square-foot truck fabrication and repair facility at the Westbow location, which is along the south frontage road of Interstate 90 and across from the Amazon Fulfillment Center on the West Plains.

Paul Harrington, principal at South Henry Studios, in Greenacres, said construction is expected to cost about $4 million. Chad McDonald, project manager for Pro Builders of Spokane, is the contractor.

Plans also include moving the corporate headquarters from the Cheney location and providing retail landscape sales at the Westbow location, Harrington said.

Action Materials owner Wade Matson could not be reached this week for comment.

Bangkok Thai coming to Liberty Lake Contractors are progressing on building in Liberty Lake what will become the fourth area location for Bangkok Thai restaurant.

The new 4,000-square-foot building is at 1312 N. Whitman Lane, said project architect Paul Harrington. The location is southwest of the Liberty Lake Interstate 90 interchange and just north of East Country Vista Drive.

The exterior of the building was designed by Spokane-based Bernardo Wills and it’s being built by Silvey Construction, of Spokane Valley, Harrington said.

Construction is expected to be completed by October. Cost of the project is about $300,000 for the building, Harrington said.

Bangkok Thai has three current locations: 1003 E. Trent Ave. and 1325 S. Grand Ave. in Spokane, and 101 N. Argonne Road in Spokane Valley.

Efforts to reach Bangkok Thai management were unsuccessful.

Tom Clouse can be reached at (509) 459-5495 or at tomc@spokesman.com.