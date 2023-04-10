100 years ago in Spokane: President Warren G. Harding announces itinerary for visit to city in August

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane was buzzing about the just-announced itinerary for President Warren G. Harding’s summer trip to the West.

He was scheduled to visit Spokane on Aug. 10 and planned to deliver a speech. Local boosters of the Columbia Basin irrigation project also had a suggestion for the president.

“We will use every possible effort to get President Harding to view a portion of the basin project,” said one of the project’s officers. “We are anxious that the president see just what the project is.”

From the street beat: The county was planning “a cross road, nearly the entire length of the north city limits.”

The name of that road: Francis Avenue.

Francis would be improved with crushed rock and gravel, from Hillyard to Ash Street.

Francis would provide “persons living north of the city” access to three paved roads for entering the city: North Wall, North Division and “the Hillyard arterial highway.”

From the minimum wage beat: Washington’s minimum wage law for women would remain intact, despite a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that held a similar law in the District of Columbia unconstitutional.

Washington’s minimum wage law for women was one of a number of progressive laws aimed at stopping the exploitation of women and child laborers.

