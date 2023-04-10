Authorities identify former bank employee as shooter that killed 4 in Louisville; suspect fatally shot by police

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Taylor Six</p><p>and Aaron Mudd Lexington Herald-Leader

Louisville Metro Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the shooter who killed four people and injured several others in Kentucky before he was fatally shot by authorities at a downtown bank Monday morning.

Connor Sturgeon, a white male who police said was livesteaming the shooting, was a former employee at Old National Bank, the site of Monday morning’s shooting.

The new details emerged during a Monday afternoon news conference attended by city officials and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said he’d lost a close friend in the shooting.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Old National Bank Monday morning for reports of an active shooter. When they arrived, the shooting was ongoing, but the shooter was reported dead soon after.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel named him Monday afternoon during a news conference. She said Sturgeon was formerly an employee with Old National Bank and assumed he was a Louisville resident.

According to the police chief, Sturgeon was killed by police gunfire. He was reported to have used a “rifle,” although police did not specifically state what type.

Gwinn-Villaroel said Sturgeon was livestreaming the shooting as it happened.

“It was tragic to know that it was out there and that it was captured,” she said in the news conference. Police were working to remove the video footage, she continued.

Police did not comment on a motive behind the shooting when asked by the media Monday. They stated it was an active investigation and another update would be given in the future.

According to Sturgeon’s LinkedIn profile, he was a syndications associate and portfolio banker at the bank. He attended the University of Alabama for finance and economics from 2016 to 2020 and graduated with a master of science and finance in 2020. He was on the Young Professionals board for Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana.

Sturgeon also worked as a summer intern associate with the Old National Bank from May 2018 to August 2020. He was hired at the bank in June 2021, and he worked as a commercial development professional before taking the most recent portfolio banker position in April 2022.

According to social media accounts, Sturgeon graduated from Floyd Central High School in southern Indiana in 2016. According to the News and Tribune, based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Sturgeon played basketball at the high school and ran track. He was a top athlete and was the 2016 NTSPY winner for Boys Track Athlete of the Year. During the 2015-16 season, Sturgeon won the Evansville Regional crown in the 400 meter, going on to finish 20th in the state meet.

Before he was killed by police, he shot and killed four individuals identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 57, and James Tutt, 64.